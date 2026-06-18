Jalen Brunson’s Agent Makes Unexpected Demand as Knicks Prepare for Parade

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ June 14, the New York Knicks wrapped up the Spurs 4-1 series in the NBA Finals after holding on to a 94-90 win in the emotional Game 5, giving New York their third championship ever in franchise history. That was New York’s first title in 53 years and they are back on top now.

In the middle of all that exciting news, a very close person from Jalen Brunson’s side appeared online very early in the morning asking for something that was totally unrelated to rings, trophies or even celebrations. It was something much smaller and much ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌stranger.

What Sam Rose Posted Before The Knicks Parade

That name belongs to Sam Rose, the CAA agent who represents Brunson. Early this morning, Rose posted an Instagram story carrying a short, oddly specific message aimed at anyone scrolling through it in New York.

The story read just one line: “If anyone has a Ntilikina Jersey in NYC let me know ASAP.”

The message posted by an agent who usually spends his mornings on contracts, not chasing down old jerseys. It was a strange ask for a morning built around championship rings.

Ntilikina is a familiar face to longtime Knicks fans. New York picked him eighth overall in the 2017 draft as a long, switchable guard out of France, and he spent four seasons in blue and orange before moving on to Dallas, then Charlotte.

Frank Ntilikina’s Tie To This Knicks Championship Run

Number 11 carries some history for this franchise. Ntilikina wore it through his four years in New York, long before any of this winning started. Brunson has worn the same number since the day he arrived, including every game of this title run.

That run was not always easy. New York needed six games to get past Atlanta in the first round, breezed through Philadelphia and Cleveland, then trailed by 29 points to San Antonio in Game 4 before pulling off the biggest comeback in Finals history.

Brunson saved his best for last. He scored 45 points in the Game 5 clincher and walked away with Finals MVP, wearing the same number that once belonged to a much different version of this team.

Ntilikina never got to wear that number through anything like this. His years in New York came during one of the franchise’s roughest stretches. He has since rebuilt his career overseas, helping Olympiacos win a EuroLeague title just weeks ago.

Why Rose needs the jersey is still unclear. He has not given a reason, and Knicks fans online have guessed everything from a parade surprise to a simple keepsake, with nothing confirmed either way.