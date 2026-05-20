Jalen Brunson’s Injury Scare After James Harden Hit — Is the Knicks Star Hurt?

Jalen Brunson gave Knicks fans a brief moment of panic in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but the star guard powered through it.

Here is everything you need to know about what happened and how the game has unfolded at Madison Square Garden.

ClutchPoints posted a video of Knicks star Jalen Brunson visibly clutching his midsection after absorbing contact from James Harden in the first quarter of Game 1 at Madison Square Garden.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ MSG audience was instantly worried about the moment; however, Brunson was nowhere near leaving the court for the locker room – in fact, he just brushed it off and went on with his game as if nothing had happened.

Brunson was still making a difference offensively and defensively, even after the scare. This level of grit is what Knicks supporters have been seeing from their captain in decisive situations during the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌playoffs.

Knicks Struggling From Deep, Cavs Push Back

New York took a 23-16 lead entering the second quarter, but both teams have been ice cold from three-point range, combining for just 10-of-40 from beyond the arc in first half.

The Knicks’ offense has leaned heavily on interior scoring and defense rather than getting hot from deep, which could be a problem if it continues as Cleveland adjusts.

Donovan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Mitchell led a quick-starting run for the Cavaliers, scoring seven points within the first few minutes of play to put Cleveland up early before New York’s defense tightened.

The Cavs, who actually took seven games to beat Detroit in the second round, have exhibited the sort of burst scoring that can change the series turnaround quite rapidly, and Mitchell is the main source of energy.

Besides that Harden too has really the ability to change the game’s momentum, as that first-quarter confrontation with Brunson showed, so Cleveland is definitely not going out without a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌fight.

OG Anunoby, who returned tonight after dealing with a right hamstring strain, has already made his presence felt on the wing for New York with a corner bucket to help push the lead into double digits.

The Knicks, the top-performing team in the Eastern Conference this postseason, have a playoff record of 8-2 coming into this series and will bank on their home court at the Garden to establish the series ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌atmosphere.