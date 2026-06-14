Jalen Brunson’s Sister Erica Brunson Fires Back at Becky Hammon After Knicks’ Title Run

The New York Knicks finally ended their 53-year championship drought, and Jalen Brunson’s historic postseason run has brought an old debate back into the spotlight.

After Brunson led the Knicks to the 2026 NBA title and earned Finals MVP honors, his sister Erica Brunson appeared to respond to one of his most notable critics, reigniting a discussion that has followed the All-Star guard for years.

Erica Brunson Revives Old Becky Hammon Take

Shortly after the Knicks secured the championship, Erica Brunson posted a pointed message on social media: “Now what?”

Attached​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to her message was a post from December 2023 in which WNBA coach Becky Hammon had called Brunson “too small.”

The timing of Erica’s post made it especially notable. Brunson had just completed one of the greatest playoff runs in franchise history, averaging 32.6 points per game in the NBA Finals and delivering a 45-point performance in the title-clinching Game 5 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

As the clip resurfaced online, fans revisited Hammon’s comments and debated whether Brunson had permanently silenced the doubts surrounding his ability to lead a team to a championship.

How Brunson and the Knicks Changed the Narrative

In the now-viral discussion from 2023, Hammon questioned whether the Knicks possessed the type of superstar needed to win a title.

“They don’t have a dude… you got to have a 1A dude,” Hammon said.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins pushed back immediately.

“They do have that dude… Jalen Brunson,” Perkins replied.

Hammon remained unconvinced.

“He too small. If your best player is small, you’re not winning.”

Those comments followed Brunson for years as he continued to elevate the Knicks into contention. Yet Brunson rarely addressed the criticism publicly.

When asked about people who believed he was not a true No. 1 option, Brunson gave a calm response.

“I didn’t respond to them then, I’m damn sure not gonna respond to them now.”

Brunson Leads Knicks Into a New Championship Era

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ championship run of the Knicks was the definitive answer. In those big moments, Brunson was the one who kept on coming through, leading New York through a very tough playoff schedule and finally beating the Spurs in five games in the NBA Finals. The franchise was brought its first title since 1973 mainly through his leadership, scoring and clutch points.

Putting together a championship run and Brunson holding the Finals MVP trophy now, the talk of whether he can be that championship-caliber No. 1 option practically ends.

For the Knicks, the future is looking much better than anytime in the last 40 years, and since Brunson is still in his prime, New York winning the title might be just the start of a new era at Madison Square ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Garden.