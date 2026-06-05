Jalen Brunson’s Game 2 Status Turns Heads Following Knicks’ Injury Concern

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ NBA Finals had only just begun when the Knicks suffered the worst possible scare. Their top player went down, limped to the locker room, and a championship run that had looked certain suddenly felt delicate. But like always, Jalen Brunson came through.

New York made a statement in Game 1. Despite being down by double digits, the Knicks rallied and defeated the Spurs 105-95. Brunson scored 30 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter.

Pretty good for someone who was in the locker room during a part of the first ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌quarter.

Jalen Brunson Not on Injury Report for Game 2 vs Spurs

Here is the great news first: Brunson was not included on the Knicks’ injury report for Game 2, despite taking two separate hits in Game 1.

Coach Mike Brown was relaxed postgame, saying Brunson looked fine to him. Brunson himself brushed off any concern when asked about his condition, keeping his answer short and giving nothing away.

But to understand why Knicks fans were holding their breath in the first place, here is what actually happened out there.

What Happened to Brunson’s Knee in NBA Finals Game 1

Landry Shamet shoved Harrison Barnes into Brunson’s right knee on a defensive rebound. Brunson immediately grabbed at the knee and went down the tunnel for evaluation.

A medical breakdown by MEDspiration helped put it in perspective. When Barnes fell into Brunson’s leg, the contact hit a flexed, weight-bearing knee while his foot was still on the floor. That kind of force pushes the knee inward, which is called valgus stress, and puts the medial side under serious pressure. The main structure at risk there is the MCL, which is what holds the knee from collapsing inward.

The saving grace was that the knee was bent at the moment of impact. A bent knee absorbs that kind of hit differently than a straight leg would, making an ACL-type injury far less likely. Bruising and MCL irritation are both possible, but it was not the worst-case scenario.

Brunson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ made a comeback, however, he suffered a second blow during the game after Spurs big man Luke Kournet stepped on him, seemingly spraining his left ankle as well both times one after the other in the same game, NBA Finals. But he remained on the floor.

Karl-Anthony Towns spoke for the whole locker room, saying the team was worried about Brunson the moment he went down, less about the basketball side of things and more because of how close they all are as a group.

The Knicks are three wins away from winning their first title since 1973. Brunson took two knocks in Game 1, and will be on the floor for Game 2.

For a team that has been waiting this long, having their guy healthy and ready is everything.