Knicks Owner James Dolan’s Pre-Playoff ‘No Sex’ Joke Finally Seen in New Video

One of the more unusual stories to emerge from the New York Knicks‘ historic championship run has now been confirmed.

A newly released video of owner James Dolan’s pre-playoff speech shows him jokingly suggesting players abstain from sex during the postseason as part of a broader message about sacrifice and commitment. The remark immediately drew laughter from players in attendance.

Reports about Dolan’s comments had circulated through second-hand accounts in recent days, but the footage marks the first public confirmation of what was actually said inside the room.

“I had this idea that maybe you should give up sex for the next 10 weeks,” Dolan told the team.

The room laughed before Dolan continued.

“You don’t have to give up sex for the next 10 weeks. But like Spartans, you know what Spartans are, right? They denied themselves so that they could have an edge.”

The speech came before New York embarked on a postseason run that culminated with a five-game victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

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Dolan’s Message Was About Sacrifice and Eliminating Distractions

The exchange underscored the central theme of Dolan’s address: making short-term sacrifices for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“The big word is sacrifice,” Dolan said.

The longtime owner repeatedly reminded players that they had only 10 weeks to achieve something that would remain with them for the rest of their lives.

“You need sacrifice and you need to eliminate all the distractions around you,” Dolan said. “You have to have a discussion with yourself about what these next 10 weeks are because it’s only 10 weeks.”

Dolan also urged players to become more intentional about their preparation.

“You need to up your practice. You need to pay more attention to your diet. You need to sleep better. You need to be ready for every game,” he said.

Knicks Delivered on Owner’s Championship Vision

Whether Dolan’s unconventional advice had any impact is impossible to measure.

What is undeniable is that the Knicks ultimately accomplished exactly what their owner envisioned.

New York captured its first NBA title in 53 years by defeating the Spurs in Game 5 of the Finals. Finals MVP Jalen Brunson scored 45 points in the title-clinching victory as the Knicks completed one of the most memorable postseason runs in NBA history.

The championship also validated Dolan’s belief in the team.

Earlier in the speech, he told players he had never felt closer to achieving the ultimate goal.

“I believe that this team can go all the way,” Dolan said. “In my 30 years of doing this, I’ve never felt closer to achieving that goal than right now.”

Viral Story Takes on New Meaning After Video Release

The newly released footage also showed Dolan speaking candidly about the risks the organization had taken to assemble the roster.

He acknowledged that the franchise’s trades and coaching change would ultimately be judged by one thing.

“If we win a championship, we’ll be geniuses,” Dolan said. “If we don’t, we’ll be second-guessed forever.”

The Knicks won it all.

Whether any player actually followed Dolan’s joking suggestion is a mystery that may never be answered.

What is beyond dispute is that his broader message landed.

Dolan challenged his players to sacrifice, eliminate distractions and devote themselves completely to one another for 10 weeks. The Knicks responded with one of the greatest postseason runs in NBA history, ending a 53-year championship drought and forever changing their place in New York sports lore.

The joke drew laughter inside the room that day. Two months later, the last laugh belonged to the Knicks and the owner who challenged them to give everything they had in pursuit of a championship.