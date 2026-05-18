Jarrett Allen Sends Message About Knicks Crowd — But His History Says Otherwise

The New York Knicks haven’t played in over a week.

But inside Madison Square Garden, the Eastern Conference Finals atmosphere is already being felt — even by their opponent.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen acknowledged the challenge awaiting his team in New York after advancing with a 125-94 Game 7 win over the Detroit Pistons.

“It’s going to be a loud environment; we know that their fans are incredible fans, crazy fans,” Allen said in a postgame interview with Amazon Prime’s Cassidy Hubbarth. “But we know that we can do it. We came into an incredible arena like this and took over the game. We just have to do it again.”

Jarrett Allen’s Knicks Crowd Comments Carry Added History

Allen’s confidence stands in contrast to his last playoff experience at Madison Square Garden.

Three years ago, after the Cavaliers lost to the Knicks in the 2023 playoffs, Allen famously admitted the moment overwhelmed him.

“Even for me, the lights were brighter than expected,” Allen said at the time.

The Knicks went on to win that series 4-1.

Now, as the two teams prepare to meet again in the Eastern Conference Finals, Allen returns to the same building with a different tone — and a different Cavaliers team.

Knicks Home Crowd at Madison Square Garden Looms Large

Allen’s comments underscore what has long been one of the Knicks’ biggest advantages.

Madison Square Garden is expected to be at full intensity for Games 1 and 2, with the Knicks hosting the Eastern Conference Finals after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers.

New York’s fan base has fueled one of the most dominant stretches in franchise history, with the team riding a seven-game winning streak and outscoring opponents by a record margin during that run.

For a Cavaliers team that struggled on the road earlier in the postseason, the environment presents a significant test.

Cavaliers Enter Series With Momentum After Game 7 Win

Cleveland arrives battle-tested.

New York native Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Cavaliers with 26 points, while Allen and Sam Merrill each added 23 in a 125-94 win over Detroit.

Allen’s frontcourt partner Evan Mobley contributed 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Cavaliers controlled Game 7 from the opening tip.

The fourth-seeded Cavaliers eliminated the East’s top seed and advanced to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2018.

It’s also their deepest playoff run since the LeBron James era.

ECF Sets Up Contrasting Paths

The Eastern Conference Finals matchup highlights two very different journeys.

The Knicks bring rest, rhythm and home-court advantage. The Cavaliers bring momentum, star power and recent success in hostile environments.

Allen pointed to Cleveland’s Game 7 performance in Detroit as evidence that his team can handle pressure on the road.

But Madison Square Garden presents a different kind of stage — one he knows firsthand.

Knicks Eye NBA Finals as Stakes Rise

For the Knicks, the opportunity is clear.

New York is within reach of its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, entering the series with momentum and a crowd that has already become part of the story.

For Allen and the Cavaliers, the challenge is not just winning on the road — it’s doing so in a building where, not long ago, even he admitted the moment felt bigger than expected.

This time, he insists, will be different.