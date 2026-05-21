Knicks Could Take Risk on ‘Outstanding Defensive’ Forward to Boost Frontcourt

The New York Knicks remain fully focused on their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At the same time, attention around the league is slowly beginning to shift toward what could become a pivotal offseason for several franchises.

That is especially true when it comes to the NBA Draft.

New York Knicks Projected to Bolster Frontcourt in Latest Mock Draft

Speculation surrounding blockbuster moves continues to follow New York, with the franchise regularly connected to the looming Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

Still, the Knicks could ultimately opt for a more measured long-term approach by continuing to strengthen the roster through the draft.

New York currently owns its 2026 first-round pick, along with a potentially valuable early second-round selection from the Washington Wizards.

In his latest mock draft, Yahoo! Sports analyst Kevin O’Connor projected the Knicks selecting Kentucky big man Jayden Quaintance with the 24th overall pick.

“The Knicks are the favorites to represent the East in the NBA Finals, but with Mitchell Robinson entering free agency this summer it would make sense for them to bolster the frontcourt,” O’Connor wrote.

“As a freshman at Arizona State, Quaintance was blocking everything in sight, showing defensive instincts and mobility that players his size aren’t supposed to have. And he was 17 years old doing it.”

“Then came the ACL, the meniscus, the fractured knee, the transfer to Kentucky, persistent swelling, and a shutdown for the remainder of his sophomore season. Much like Robinson, he’s also a borderline-hackable free-throw shooter. But he brings some intriguing skill as an open floor ball-handler too. The Knicks figured it out with Mitch, and maybe they could with JQ too.”

Jayden Quaintance Remains Intriguing Despite Injury Setbacks

In limited action this season, Quaintance averaged 5.0 points and 5.0 rebounds across four appearances while shooting an efficient 57.1% from the field.

He made an immediate impression in his season debut against St. John’s, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in just 17 minutes while shooting 5-of-7 from the floor and adding two blocks.

The former five-star recruit originally committed to Kentucky before beginning his college career at Arizona State.

During his freshman campaign, Quaintance appeared in 24 games and averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.6 blocks while shooting 52.5% from the field.

His promising season was ultimately cut short by a torn ACL, which led to surgery before he later transferred to Kentucky, the school he had initially committed to out of high school.

The 6-foot-10 forward was not eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft because of age restrictions, but his defensive upside continues to draw significant NBA interest despite the lingering injury concerns.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman previously described Quaintance as an “outstanding defensive prospect,” while also suggesting he has “some long-term scoring potential to unlock.”

With the Wizards’ selection early in the second round, O’Connor also projected the Knicks selecting Baylor wing Tounde Yessoufou.

“With the first pick in the second round, it could be worthwhile to take a big swing,” he added.

The New York Knicks already possess one of the deeper rosters in the league, but the addition of two promising young prospects could further strengthen both the franchise’s present and long-term future.