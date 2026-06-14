Jennifer Lopez Waited Since 1999 for This Knicks Moment

In the summer of 1999, Jennifer Lopez released her debut album, On the 6, a breakout record named after the subway line that carried her from her childhood home in the Bronx to Manhattan.

That same year, the New York Knicks made their last trip to the NBA Finals.

They lost to the San Antonio Spurs.

Twenty-seven years later, Lopez finally got the ending she — and an entire city — had been waiting for.

Hours after the Knicks defeated those same Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 on Saturday night to capture their first NBA championship in 53 years, the Bronx-born superstar posted an emotional tribute on Instagram celebrating the title and reflecting on her lifelong connection to the franchise.

“Congratulations to the New York Knickerbockers, NBA Champions!!!!!” Lopez wrote.

“I remember the last time the Knicks were making a run for the championship and rushing home every game day from the set to watch Ewing, Starks and Oakley make a hell of a run.”

From the Bronx to Broadway, Jennifer Lopez Never Stopped Believing

For Lopez, the championship was personal.

Born and raised in the Castle Hill neighborhood of the Bronx, Lopez grew up immersed in New York’s culture, sports and neighborhoods. Long before she became a global music and film icon, she was another New Yorker riding the No. 6 train and cheering for the Knicks.

Her Instagram message read like a letter from one fan to millions of others who had endured decades of disappointment.

“We have all been waiting patiently for this day for years,” Lopez wrote. “Thank you for uniting our city again…for uniting the world.”

The post included a video of Lopez celebrating in front of a television showing the championship coverage.

“You restored faith, hope and belief in that there’s nothing we can’t do!! Hard work, goodness and teamwork pays off! You set the city on fire!!”

Then came perhaps the most New Yorker line of all:

“Proud to be from the block!!”

Jalen Brunson Delivers a Championship 53 Years in the Making

The citywide celebration was sparked by another unforgettable performance from Jalen Brunson.

The Finals MVP scored 45 points, including 13 straight during the fourth quarter, leading New York back from a 16-point deficit and securing the franchise’s first championship since 1973.

“I have no words,” Brunson said during the on-court celebration. “It’s everything I ever dreamed of.”

The Knicks’ title run became a testament to resilience. They rallied from double-digit deficits in all four Finals victories, including a record-setting 29-point comeback in Game 4.

Saturday’s comeback merely completed the story.

“It’s surreal,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said. “I still can’t believe it’s happened.”

Knicks Turn New York Orange and Blue

The city looked like it belonged to the Knicks once again.

Within minutes of the final buzzer, fireworks exploded across the five boroughs, horns blared on packed streets and thousands of fans flooded avenues from Manhattan to the Bronx.

Some of New York City’s most recognizable landmarks also joined the celebration.

Buildings across the city were illuminated in the Knicks’ signature orange and blue, transforming the skyline into a tribute to a championship that generations of fans had waited to witness.

For one night, the city itself appeared to be wearing Knicks colors.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani summed up the moment with one word on social media:

“HISTORY.”

For Lopez, the moment represented more than a championship.

It was the closing of a circle that began in 1999 — the year On the 6 introduced her to the world and the year the Knicks suffered their last Finals defeat.

More than a quarter-century later, New York’s hometown superstar finally got to celebrate the ending she and an entire city had imagined for decades.

“Knicks forever,” Lopez wrote. “CONGRATULATIONS!! 💙🧡”