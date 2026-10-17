Ex-Knicks Veteran Gets Cut By Portland Trail Blazers

Former New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan is hitting the NBA’s free agency market.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the one-time NBA champion has been waived by the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The 23-year-old will now have to search for a new destination just days away from the start of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

During the Blazers’ four-game preseason run, Sochan saw the court for roughly 12 minutes per game off the bench.

During that time, Sochan produced 6.0 points per game, while shooting 62.5% from the field. He attempted five shots from three, knocking down all but one of them.

Despite an efficient showing with his shooting, Sochan did not make the final cut for the Blazers.

Jeremy Sochan Becomes An NBA Free Agent

In 2022, Sochan was a top 10 pick in the NBA Draft.

After spending time at Baylor, the NCAA standout was selected by the San Antonio Spurs. At the time, the Spurs were still a rebuilding club.

Over four seasons, Sochan started 149 of the 212 games he played. Seeing the court for 25.3 minutes per game, the veteran forward hit on 46.8% of his shots from the field, and knocked down 28.7% of his threes.

Sochan posted averages of 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Back in February, the Spurs waived Sochan. Once he cleared he waivers, the veteran forward signed with the thriving New York Knicks. He appeared in 16 games with the Knicks down the stretch of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Seeing the court for 6.9 minutes per game, Sochan shot 56.7% from the field, putting up 2.8 points and coming down with 2.1 rebounds per game.

While Sochan made just eight appearances with an average of 3.3 minutes per game during the Knicks’ postseason run, the experience being around a championship team could help his chances of finding a new landing spot soon.