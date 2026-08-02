Ex-Knicks Forward Has Important Detail In Blazers Contract

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 05: Jeremy Sochan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs argues a call during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on December 05, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Spurs 130-117. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Over the weekend, the New York Knicks learned that one of their NBA free agents has found a new home.
Jeremy Sochan is going to suit up for the Portland Trail Blazers. However, Sochan’s contract has an important factor to it–it is not guaranteed. Therefore, Sochan’s not a lock to stay with the Blazers for long.
via Sean Highkin: I’m told this is a non-guaranteed deal. Sochan will be with the Blazers in training camp and compete for a roster spot.
Jeremy Sochan’s New Opportunity
GettySALT LAKE CITY, UT – JANUARY 22: Jeremy Sochan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on January 22, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)
The 23-year-old forward is fresh off a championship run with the New York Knicks.
During his stretch with the Knicks, Sochan appeared in 16 games, averaging under seven minutes of action. When the Knicks went through their postseason run, Sochan averaged 3.3 minutes off the bench in eight games.
Getting such a late start with the Knicks, Sochan didn’t have much of a role outside of being an experienced depth piece with the team.
GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 26: Jeremy Sochan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on November 26, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
The situation in Portland is slightly different. While the Blazers are viewed as playoff contenders right now, they aren’t as stacked as New York’s championship-winning roster.
Sochan has a decent opportunity to crack the Blazers’ roster and potentially win a steady role with the organization in 2026-2027.
GettyORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 03: Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Orlando Magic and Jeremy Sochan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs compete for a rebound during the second quarter at Kia Center on December 03, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
Before getting to the Knicks, Sochan spent four seasons playing for the San Antonio Spurs. In 212 games, Sochan produced averages of 10.4 points, 2.6 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game. He shot 46.8% from the field and knocked down 28.7% of his threes with the Spurs.
Although Sochan’s future doesn’t carry guarantees at the moment, he currently intends to suit up for the Blazers for the 2026-2027 NBA season if all goes as expected.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Over the weekend, the New York Knicks learned that one of their NBA free agents has found a new home. Jeremy Sochan is going to suit up for the Portland Trail Blazers. However, Sochan’s contract has an important factor to it–it is not guaranteed. Therefore, Sochan’s not a lock to stay with the Blazers for […]