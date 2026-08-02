Ex-Knicks Forward Has Important Detail In Blazers Contract

Over the weekend, the New York Knicks learned that one of their NBA free agents has found a new home.

Jeremy Sochan is going to suit up for the Portland Trail Blazers. However, Sochan’s contract has an important factor to it–it is not guaranteed. Therefore, Sochan’s not a lock to stay with the Blazers for long.

via Sean Highkin: I’m told this is a non-guaranteed deal. Sochan will be with the Blazers in training camp and compete for a roster spot.

Jeremy Sochan’s New Opportunity

The 23-year-old forward is fresh off a championship run with the New York Knicks.

During his stretch with the Knicks, Sochan appeared in 16 games, averaging under seven minutes of action. When the Knicks went through their postseason run, Sochan averaged 3.3 minutes off the bench in eight games.

Getting such a late start with the Knicks, Sochan didn’t have much of a role outside of being an experienced depth piece with the team.

The situation in Portland is slightly different. While the Blazers are viewed as playoff contenders right now, they aren’t as stacked as New York’s championship-winning roster.

Sochan has a decent opportunity to crack the Blazers’ roster and potentially win a steady role with the organization in 2026-2027.

Before getting to the Knicks, Sochan spent four seasons playing for the San Antonio Spurs. In 212 games, Sochan produced averages of 10.4 points, 2.6 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game. He shot 46.8% from the field and knocked down 28.7% of his threes with the Spurs.

Although Sochan’s future doesn’t carry guarantees at the moment, he currently intends to suit up for the Blazers for the 2026-2027 NBA season if all goes as expected.