New York Knicks NBA Champion Still Unsigned in Free Agency

The New York Knicks’ championship roster is gradually taking shape for another run, but forward Jeremy Sochan remains on the outside looking in.

Sochan, 23, is still an unrestricted free agent after playing a limited role in New York’s 2026 title run. The former No. 9 overall pick remains listed as a free agent on the Knicks’ official roster page as the league moves deeper into July.

His unsettled future represents a significant change from the excitement surrounding his February arrival.

The San Antonio Spurs attempted to trade him before releasing him on February 11, and ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that 10 teams expressed interest once he became available. Sochan ultimately signed with New York for the remainder of the season after clearing waivers.

The move gave the Knicks a 22-year-old former lottery pick with size, defensive versatility and extensive starting experience. It looked like a low-risk addition with potential value beyond one playoff run.

Five months later, Sochan has a championship but no contract.

Jeremy Sochan Never Secured a Knicks Playoff Role

Sochan’s résumé suggested he might become a useful matchup option for New York.

The 6-foot-8 forward had started 149 games during his Spurs tenure and averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 212 appearances for San Antonio. He was also named to the NBA All-Rookie second team following the 2022-23 season.

His role had already declined sharply before he reached New York, however. Sochan played only eight total minutes over his final 12 games with San Antonio, according to Reuters.

The Knicks did not provide a path back to regular playing time.

Sochan averaged 3.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists during the 2025-26 regular season. In New York’s opening-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, he appeared in only two games and played 10 total minutes. He then logged 12 minutes across three appearances during the Knicks’ second-round sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers.

His Finals contribution was even smaller. Sochan appeared for only nine seconds in New York’s championship-clinching Game 5 victory over his former Spurs team.

That does not diminish his status as a member of the championship team. It does explain why winning a ring has not immediately produced another contract.

Knicks’ Roster Moves Could Leave Sochan Without a Spot

New York has already begun addressing its championship bench.

The Knicks agreed to bring back veteran guard Jordan Clarkson on a one-year minimum contract, according to Reuters. That agreement gave New York another established reserve while reducing the number of available roster openings.

Sochan’s case is different from Clarkson’s. He is nearly 11 years younger and theoretically offers more defensive flexibility, but he has not established a reliable offensive role. He is a career 29.2% three-point shooter, and his limited floor spacing makes it more difficult to use him alongside non-shooting centers or other defense-first reserves.

For a Knicks team trying to repeat, dependable postseason utility may matter more than developmental upside.

That leaves Sochan in an unusual position. His age, draft pedigree and defensive tools make him more intriguing than the typical unsigned July free agent. His lack of shooting and inability to earn meaningful playoff minutes make him harder to project into a contender’s rotation.

A reunion with New York cannot be ruled out. The Knicks could still view him as an inexpensive end-of-roster defender who knows the system and locker room.

But the longer Sochan remains unsigned, the clearer the message becomes. The league’s interest in February was based partly on what he might become. His next team must decide whether that potential is worth another investment after the Knicks rarely trusted him when the games mattered most.