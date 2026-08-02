New York Knicks Send Jeremy Sochan Heartfelt Message After Free Agency News

The New York Knicks have officially said goodbye to Jeremy Sochan.

“Thank you, Jeremy,” the Knicks wrote in an August 2 social media post featuring Sochan in his No. 20 New York uniform.

The farewell came after Sochan agreed to a one-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN reporting. The move ends the possibility that the versatile forward will return to New York for its championship defense.

Sochan’s Knicks tenure lasted less than six months and never produced a consistent rotation role. Still, his departure carries some roster significance because New York has lost one of its potential small-ball frontcourt options while continuing to evaluate its depth behind the regular rotation.

Jeremy Sochan Gets a New Opportunity in Portland

Sochan joined the Knicks in February after the San Antonio Spurs released the former No. 9 overall draft pick.

Despite reported interest from several teams, Sochan chose a contender. The decision gave him an opportunity to compete for a championship but did not deliver the larger on-court role he had been seeking.

Sochan averaged 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds while playing 6.9 minutes per game in 16 regular-season appearances for New York. He then appeared in eight playoff games, averaging only 3.3 minutes during the Knicks’ title run.

Portland presents a different opportunity.

The Trail Blazers are expected to give Sochan a chance to compete for frontcourt minutes behind Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara. The reported agreement is non-guaranteed, meaning Sochan will still have to earn his place during training camp.

That is a more favorable situation for a 23-year-old attempting to rebuild his value. New York’s established rotation left little room for experimentation, while Portland can afford to give a young defensive forward a longer look.

Before joining the Knicks, Sochan appeared in 212 games for San Antonio. He averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists during his three-plus seasons with the Spurs.

Sochan’s Exit Clarifies Knicks’ Remaining Need

Sochan was not a traditional center, but his 6-foot-8 frame, athleticism and defensive versatility made him a possible emergency option in smaller lineups.

His offense remained the limiting factor. Sochan has shot 28.6% from three-point range during his career, allowing opponents to give him space and crowd New York’s primary scorers.

That weakness made him difficult to incorporate into a championship rotation built around Jalen Brunson and other high-usage creators. His defense offered value, but the Knicks rarely had enough minutes available to justify the corresponding spacing problems.

New York’s decision not to retain him also suggests the front office views a conventional backup center as a more pressing need than another multipositional forward.

The Knicks have already added veteran center Andre Drummond on a reported one-year deal. Even with Drummond aboard, New York has continued to be connected to additional frontcourt depth as it restructures the group behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

Sochan could have provided insurance at power forward and small-ball center, but he was unlikely to solve the team’s need for rim protection and rebounding against larger opponents.

His move therefore makes sense for both sides.

Portland gets a low-risk look at a former lottery pick who still has time to develop. Sochan gets a clearer route to meaningful minutes. The Knicks, meanwhile, can use their remaining flexibility on a player more likely to fill an immediate role.