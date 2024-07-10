Knicks Trade Pitch Swaps Jericho Sims for NBA’s No. 2 Shot Blocker

The New York Knicks are still looking for a reliable backup center following Isaiah Hartenstein‘s departure.
According to multiple reports, one of their targets is Utah Jazz‘s Walker Kessler, the league’s second-best shot blocker last season with 2.4 per game.
Only San Antonio Spurs‘ generational rookie Victor Wembanyama (3.6) averaged more than Kessler last season.
Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that would swap seldom-used center Jericho Sims for the more reliable Kessler, with draft compensation to meet the Jazz’s demand of “at least one first-round pick, per SNY’s Ian Begley.
New York Knicks receive: Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz receive: Jericho Sims, a 2025 first-round pick (top-10-protected, via WAS) and a 2025 second-round pick (via BRK)
“Since New York miraculously didn’t eliminate its draft pick collection in the Mikal Bridges blockbuster, it still has enough to grant Utah’s wish.
In return, New York would gain an intimidating interior presence to slot behind Robinson. Kessler has yet to log 1,800 minutes in a season, yet he still finished each of his first two ranked among the league’s top six in total blocks,” Buckley wrote.
The 22-year-old Kessler, the 22nd overall pick in 2022, played for Team USA in last year’s FIBA World Cup in Manila, Philippines after being named to the All-NBA Rookie First Team.
On the other hand, the 25-year-old Sims was the 58th overall pick in 2021. Despite his insane 44.5-inch vertical leap and brute athleticism, Sims failed to crack Tom Thibodeau’s regular rotation. He toggled between starting in the G League and for spot minutes in the NBA whenever Hartenstein or Robinson was unavailable to play.
Sims averaged 2.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.0 minutes across 45 games, including 11 starts, last season.
If the Knicks cannot acquire a center this offseason, Sims projects to be Mitchell Robinson’s backup to start the season.
Jazz Rejected 2 First-Round Picks for Walker Kessler
The Knicks might not be able to land Kessler with the Jazz’s CEO Danny Ainge, nicknamed Trade Danny for his penchant for fleecing teams, playing hardball again.
Begley updated his report on Jazz’s asking price for Walker on July 9.
“I mentioned on Monday that Utah had been asking for at least one first-round pick in previous discussions with teams for Walker Kessler,” Begley said. “The Knicks have had shown interest in Kessler. I was told subsequently that teams had offered two first-rounders to Utah for the past couple of weeks but were rebuffed. Obviously, we don’t know the value of the first-round rounders offered. Not all first-round picks are created equal. There are protections on these picks but that gives you a little idea of how the Jazz value Kessler and what would it take to pry him out of Utah.”
The Jazz acquired Kessler as part of the Rudy Gobert trade in which they acquired four unprotected first-round picks and an unprotected pick swap.
Ainge is looking to add more draft capital for Kessler.
Another Option for Knicks
According to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto, one of the Knicks’ other trade options is ex-Kentucky Wildcat Nick Richards of the Charlotte Hornets.
“The Knicks have also made inquiries on the trade market, showing interest in Jazz center Walker Kessler, league sources told HoopsHype, along with Hornets center Nick Richards, as previously reported by HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote on July 2.
The 7-foot Richards has vastly improved over the last two seasons and his coming off his best season in the NBA.
After averaging 8.2 points and 6.4 rebounds during the 2022-23 season, his game went a notch up this past season.
Richards, who boasts a 7’4 wingspan, started in 51 of 67 games for the Hornets last season. He averaged 10.1 points 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks as a starter.