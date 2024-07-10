Knicks Trade Pitch Swaps Jericho Sims for NBA’s No. 2 Shot Blocker

The New York Knicks are still looking for a reliable backup center following Isaiah Hartenstein‘s departure.

According to multiple reports, one of their targets is Utah Jazz‘s Walker Kessler, the league’s second-best shot blocker last season with 2.4 per game.

Only San Antonio Spurs‘ generational rookie Victor Wembanyama (3.6) averaged more than Kessler last season.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that would swap seldom-used center Jericho Sims for the more reliable Kessler, with draft compensation to meet the Jazz’s demand of “at least one first-round pick, per SNY’s Ian Begley.

New York Knicks receive: Walker Kessler

Utah Jazz receive: Jericho Sims, a 2025 first-round pick (top-10-protected, via WAS) and a 2025 second-round pick (via BRK)

“Since New York miraculously didn’t eliminate its draft pick collection in the Mikal Bridges blockbuster, it still has enough to grant Utah’s wish.