Jerry Seinfeld Trends for ‘Free Palestine’ Reaction After Knicks Win

Iconic comedian Jerry Seinfeld brought good fortune to the New York Knicks with his courtside presence on Wednesday, as Jalen Brunson and Co. completed the largest comeback in NBA Finals history to take a 3-1 series lead.

Seinfeld, a lifelong Knicks fan, was not courtside Monday when the Knicks suffered their only loss in the series to the San Antonio Spurs. For most of Wednesday, it looked like the Knicks were a shoo-in to drop two consecutive games and head back to San Antonio tied 2-2. However, the Knicks wiped off a 29-point third-quarter deficit to give Seinfeld and the rest of the gliteratti at courtside a moment they’ll never forget.

After OG Anunoby’s miraculous tip-in shot sealed New York’s win, Seinfeld had that “what just happened” bewildered look, an expression shared by the 19,812 lucky fans who witnessed a game for the ages at Madison Square Garden.

Jerry Seinfeld Reacts to Pro-Palestine Streamer

However, Seinfeld was not trending Wednesday night for his reaction to the Knicks’ win, but rather for his controversial statement on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

When confronted by a pro-Palestinian content creator outside Madison Square Garden, Seinfeld reiterated his previous stance on the geopolitical situation.

“Can we get a free Palestine?” asked streamer FinesseFave.

“It doesn’t exist,” responded Seinfeld before walking off.

A clip of the brief chat can be seen below.

This wasn’t the first instance of Jerry Seinfeld being confronted by pro-Palestinian activists outside Madison Square Garden.

Last year, after the Knicks dropped Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, a woman accused Seinfeld of supporting “genocide of babies in Gaza.” In response, Seinfeld laughed at the protester and responded, “Only you,” per Fox Sports.

Knicks Seize 3-1 NBA Finals Lead

Jerry Seinfeld was among the who’s who of celebrities who attended the Knicks’ Game 4 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Other stars in attendance included Mariska Hargitay, Taylor Swift, Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, Nas, Fat Joe, Jimmy Fallon, Steve Schirripa, Edie Falco, Timothée Chalamet, Julianne Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, among others.

All that star power definitely helped create an impeccable atmosphere at MSG, as the Knicks stunned the Spurs. Jalen Brunson — who led the way with 36 points, seven assists and three steals — said he and his teammates never stopped believing even when they were down 29 points early in the third quarter.

“One word that captures all that is believe,” Brunson told ESPN’s “Inside the NBA.”

“Believing in each other. Believing in the process,” he added.

OG Anunoby, who played just as vital a role in the win, echoed his captain’s sentiments.

“We’re a resilient group,” said Anunoby, who made two key plays in the clutch that sealed the Knicks’ 107-106 win. First, he blocked De’Aaron Fox’s layup attempt with 11.1 seconds left, giving the Knicks a chance to make a go-ahead bucket. Then, after Brunson missed a three-point shot, he leaped over multiple Spurs defenders to grab an offensive board and make a tip-in shot with 2.1 seconds left.

The Knicks can capture their first NBA championship since 1973 in Saturday’s Game 4.