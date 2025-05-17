Joe Mazzulla Sends Message to Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau After Elimination

It’s official, the New York Knicks are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals. Tom Thibodeau’s team eliminated the Boston Celtics on Friday, May 16, in what is certainly an upset.

New York won four of its six games against Boston. After some big trades last summer, the Knicks spent the past 10 months searching for a identity. But, against the reigning champions, New York fell back into the image of Thibodeau: gritty and defensively impressive.

During his postgame news conference, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla praised Thibodeau for the work he’s done with the Knicks.

Mazzulla’s comments are indeed humble. However, they’re also true. Thibodeau has steadily improved the Knicks with each passing year. He’s developed a culture and identity, and knows he’s taking them back to the Eastern Conference Finals. Knicks fans can be forgiven for thinking a championship is within their reach, either this season or next.

Thibodeau Turns Attention Toward Pacers

Now that New York has eliminated Boston, it will turn its attention toward the Indiana Pacers. Rick Carlisle’s team has enjoyed some additional rest, so they will be fresher once the series begins.

When speaking to the media after the Knicks’ win, Thibodeau shared his thoughts on an impending series against a Pacers team that likes to play at 100 mph.

“They’re an excellent basketball team,” Thibodeau said. “Strong on both sides of the ball, their ability to push the ball to defensive transition… You’ve got to be very disciplined in your approach.”

Indiana has eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers to book their spot in the Conference Finals. The Pacers also made it this far last season, only to lose to Boston. As such, they will have a slight experience advantage over New York.

Knicks’ Thibodeau Credits Celtics

During the same news conference, Thibodeau shared some high praise for Boston, who lost Jayson Tatum to an Achielles tendon tear midway through the series.

“I want to congratulate the Celtics on a terrific season,” Thibodeau said. “Unfortunate to Jayson Tatum. They’re a terrific organization. Ownership, front office, coaching staff. Joe Mazzulla is a terrific coach. Great players. First-class organization. Hats off to them for the season they’ve had and for defending their championship.”

Now that the series is over, the Knicks will begin focusing on trying to overcome the Pacers. If Thibodeau can help the team navigate what projects to be a difficult matchup, New York could be preparing to host the NBA Finals for the first time in decades. Things are looking up in New York, and Thibodeau is behind a lot of that success.