Ex-Knicks Player Finds New Team After 7 NBA Seasons

Former New York Knicks guard John Konchar has found a new team.

According to the NBA insider Marc Stein, Konchar is signing a deal outside of the NBA. The ex-Knick is going to the EuroLeague to join Olympiacos B.C.

Konchar hoped to have a chance with the defending NBA Champions, but he had to step away from the team due to a personal matter. Since Konchar was on a training camp deal, he wasn’t guaranteed to make the team from the gate.

It turns out that there wasn’t another situation in the NBA that suited Konchar. Therefore, he’ll head overseas to continue his playing career.

John Konchar In The NBA

The Chicago-born guard attended Purdue Fort Wayne for his college hoops. In 2019, he didn’t get drafted, but was picked up by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Throughout his seven-year career, Konchar played with the Grizzlies. Appearing in 337 games, he started just 58 matchups. The veteran guard averaged 16.9 minutes on the court during his time in Memphis.

From a production standpoint, Konchar shot 47.2% from the field, putting up 4.1 points per game. He also came down with 3.9 rebounds per game and dished out 1.4 assists per game.

At the 2026 NBA trade deadline, the Utah Jazz picked up Konchar in a trade. He appeared in 26 games, collecting seven starts, with an average of 26.2 minutes per game. Konchar wrapped up his Jazz stint with 5.9 points per game, 3.0 assists per game, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

After seeing the court for 363 games in the NBA, Konchar will get a chance to showcase his skills over in Greece. Don’t rule out a return to the NBA at some point, but for the time being, the former Knicks pickup will get plenty of playing time over there.