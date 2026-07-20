Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson Escorted From NYC Club After Travis Scott Incident: Report

The New York Knicks‘ offseason took an unexpected turn Saturday night after newly signed guard Jordan Clarkson reportedly became caught up in an incident involving rapper Travis Scott at an exclusive Manhattan event.

According to TMZ Sports, Clarkson was escorted from Zero Bond, a private members club in New York City, after allegedly stepping in to help de-escalate a confrontation involving Scott and members of the rapper’s entourage.

TMZ reported that the incident occurred during a Raising Cane’s event attended by celebrities, athletes and other invited guests.

Clarkson Reportedly Tried to Defuse Situation

Per TMZ, the confrontation began when Scott allegedly became upset with an individual who was recording him inside the venue.

The outlet reported that members of Scott’s entourage then allegedly threw bottles toward the person filming, creating a chaotic scene inside the club.

TMZ said Clarkson attempted to calm the situation rather than escalate it. The report indicated that security ultimately escorted both Scott and Clarkson out of the venue following the disturbance.

No injuries were reported.

TMZ added that it reached out to representatives for both Clarkson and Scott, as well as the New York Police Department, but did not immediately receive responses.

The details surrounding the incident have not been independently confirmed.

Veteran Guard Coming Off Knicks Championship Season

The reported incident comes during Clarkson’s offseason after helping the Knicks capture the 2026 NBA championship, the franchise’s first title since 1973.

The veteran guard re-signed with New York earlier this month on a one-year veteran minimum contract after playing a key role off the bench during the Knicks’ title run.

Days before TMZ‘s report surfaced, Clarkson made another team-friendly move by waiving the implicit no-trade clause attached to his contract. The decision gave president Leon Rose and the Knicks additional roster flexibility ahead of the February 2027 trade deadline while reinforcing Clarkson’s desire to remain in New York.

After agreeing to his new deal, Clarkson celebrated on Instagram by writing, “still in this dream, NY! run it back! 🗽 love 🖤,” before following up on X with orange, blue and Statue of Liberty emojis.

“🧡🗽💙”

Those messages reflected his excitement about returning to defend the NBA championship with largely the same core.

Focus Turns Back to Basketball

Saturday’s Raising Cane’s event attracted several high-profile guests from the worlds of sports and entertainment, with Clarkson photographed on the red carpet before the reported incident unfolded.

According to TMZ, Clarkson attempted to act as a peacemaker before security escorted him and Scott from the venue.

Neither Clarkson nor the Knicks had publicly commented on the report as of Saturday night.

The incident does not appear to be related to any basketball activities, and Clarkson is expected to continue preparing for training camp as the Knicks begin their title defense ahead of the 2026-27 season.