Jordan Clarkson’s Latest Knicks Update Is Bad News for Mitchell Robinson, Landry Shamet

The defending NBA champions are facing a real problem this offseason, and it has nothing to do with the court. The Knicks won the title, but keeping that championship core together is already turning into a financial issue with no clean solution.

Owner James Dolan has been clear about one thing: the second apron is off-limits. That single mandate is now shaping every decision New York makes this summer, including who stays and who walks.

Why a Jordan Clarkson Re-Signing Hurts the Knicks’ Roster Logic

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that despite the second apron mandate, Clarkson “remains a possibility to re-sign with Knicks,” adding he “can’t rule out that reunion.” Clarkson would return on another veteran minimum deal, which makes him cap-friendly. But cheap does not always mean smart.

The Knicks already have Jalen Brunson as the starter, Jose Alvarado locked in on a three-year deal, Miles McBride under contract, and Tyler Kolek on the roster.

Adding Clarkson means five guards competing for minutes, with Brunson untouchable and the rest fighting for whatever is left. That is a crowded room before a single game is played.

And Clarkson’s production last season gave little reason to prioritize him. He averaged career lows of 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 17.8 minutes across 72 regular-season games, collecting multiple coach’s decision DNPs in January as Shamet reclaimed a bigger role. In the Finals, he averaged 3.5 points in just 7.5 minutes across four games.

How This Affects Robinson and Shamet’s Chances of Returning

That context matters because the money the Knicks are protecting by staying below the second apron is exactly what Robinson and Shamet need to come back. New York is roughly $11.5 million below the second apron with four roster spots still to fill.

Robinson is expected to draw mid-level exception interest around $15 million annually, and is viewed around the league as unlikely to return under the current restrictions.

Shamet, who shot 47.5% from three during the championship run, is expected to have a strong market and is not a lock to return either.

This might be already a brutal tradeoff. Robinson anchored the frontcourt against Victor Wembanyama in the Finals. Shamet was one of the most efficient shooters in the entire playoffs. Clarkson, meanwhile, was a DNP-CD for stretches of the regular season.

Bringing back a fifth guard on a vet min while potentially letting a rim protector and a proven playoff shooter walk is a decision that will follow this front office all season, especially if the Knicks fall short of a repeat.