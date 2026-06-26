Knicks Keep Jose Alvarado on 3-Year Deal: What It Means for Robinson, Shamet

Jose Alvarado is staying home.

The Brooklyn native and lifelong New York Knicks fan declined his $4.5 million player option and intends to sign a new three-year contract worth more than $14 million to remain with the defending NBA champions, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday.

The agreement rewards one of New York’s most impactful midseason acquisitions while preserving the financial flexibility needed to defend its first NBA title in 53 years.

For a championship team navigating a tight payroll, the structure of the deal may prove just as important as retaining one of its most beloved role players.

Jose Alvarado Deal Preserves Knicks’ Salary Cap Flexibility

Although Alvarado declined his one-year, $4.5 million player option, league salary-cap experts expect the first year of his new contract to mirror that figure.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks said he expects Year 1 of the agreement to match the value of the declined player option.

Cap analyst Yossi Gozlan added that the Knicks remain roughly $9.8 million below the second apron with three to four roster spots still to fill.

This contract could start Jose Alvarado at around his $4.5 million player option or even less. The Knicks are still roughly $9.8 million under the second apron with 3-4 roster spots to fill. https://t.co/75K8WO3JY2 — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 26, 2026

Spotrac’s salary cap expert Keith Smith projected the contract could break down as follows:

2026-27: $4.5 million

2027-28: $4.9 million

2028-29: $5.2 million

The projected structure would total just over $14 million while preserving valuable roster-building flexibility.

Smith estimated New York would still sit roughly $14 million below the second apron with five open roster spots, depending on how the remainder of free agency unfolds.

That breathing room is significant as the Knicks continue working to keep their championship core intact while avoiding the punitive roster-building restrictions associated with the second apron.

Jose Alvarado Comes Home

For Alvarado, remaining with the Knicks carries significance beyond basketball.

The Brooklyn native, who grew up rooting for the Knicks, quickly became a fan favorite after arriving from the New Orleans Pelicans before the trade deadline. His relentless hustle, full-court defense and infectious energy made him an instant fit with both the locker room and Madison Square Garden crowd.

Alvarado’s regular-season averages of 6.6 points, 3.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28 appearances only begin to explain why New York moved quickly to keep him.

Finals Heroics Made Alvarado a Knicks Priority

His defining moment came during the NBA Finals.

Facing a 19-point deficit midway through the third quarter of Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs, coach Mike Brown paired Alvarado alongside Jalen Brunson for extended minutes.

The move changed the series.

Alvarado played the final 12 minutes of the comeback—his largest workload of the postseason—scoring eight fourth-quarter points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting, including a pivotal late 3-pointer. He also added three assists and two rebounds while helping fuel one of the greatest comebacks in NBA Finals history.

The Knicks outscored San Antonio by 19 points with Brunson and Alvarado sharing the floor as Alvarado’s pace, secondary playmaking and ability to penetrate relieved much of the defensive pressure the Spurs had thrown at Brunson.

“I know a lot of you guys can’t because you’re in the media and you’ve got to be neutral, but I’m gonna f—ing clap for Jose,” Brown said afterward. “Jose was unbelievable tonight. He changed the game.”

Brown added that Alvarado punished every defensive adjustment San Antonio attempted.

“If you don’t close out to Jose as hard as he works on his shot, he’s going to make you pay. If you close out to him, he’s quick enough to go by you. He made some great basketball plays offensively tonight, and then he was great defensively.”

For a player who grew up dreaming of wearing a Knicks uniform, helping deliver the franchise’s first championship in 53 years—and now signing a multiyear deal to remain in New York—made the partnership an easy decision for both sides.

Leon Rose’s Trade Gamble Paid Off

Knicks president Leon Rose recently called acquiring Alvarado one of the organization’s best under-the-radar moves during its championship season.

“That was huge,” Rose said on the “Roommates Show” podcast. “We did need another ball handler, we needed another person that could put it on the floor and take some of the pressure off.”

The Finals validated that belief.

Alvarado’s relentless defense, pace and secondary playmaking gave New York another trusted ball handler behind Brunson while adding the toughness that became synonymous with the Knicks’ championship identity.

Robinson, Shamet Decisions Still Loom

Retaining Alvarado answers one of New York’s earliest offseason questions, but it also sharpens the focus on what comes next.

Even with Alvarado’s cap-friendly agreement, the Knicks are projected to remain roughly $14 million below the second apron while still needing to fill several roster spots.

That reality makes it increasingly difficult to envision New York bringing back both unrestricted free agents Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet without additional moves.

If the Knicks remain committed to owner James Dolan’s directive to stay below the second apron, much of their remaining spending power would likely be allocated toward filling out the roster with veteran minimum contracts while preserving access to the $6.1 million taxpayer midlevel exception for a more significant addition.

The alternative would require New York to create additional financial flexibility through a trade or decide that retaining more of its veteran core is worth crossing the second apron despite the severe roster-building restrictions that accompany it.

For now, however, Friday’s agreement with Alvarado accomplished exactly what the Knicks hoped.

They retained one of the emotional leaders and most impactful reserves from their championship team without materially altering their financial outlook—leaving the franchise flexibility to navigate the far more difficult decisions still to come.