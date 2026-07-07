Jose Alvarado Gets Strong Message After Official Knicks Announcement

Jose Alvarado is officially staying home. Knicks president Leon Rose has confirmed the franchise’s decision to re-sign the feisty guard, praising his toughness and leadership after a memorable stretch run and championship push.

The move locks in a familiar spark plug as New York eyes back-to-back title contention next season.

Knicks Announce Official Return

The Knicks made it official Monday, sharing a message that framed Alvarado’s re-signing as more than a roster transaction. It was a homecoming for “NYC’s own”.

Alongside the announcement came a statement from team president Leon Rose: “Jose brought a toughness, competitiveness and an unwavering commitment to winning from the moment he returned to his home in New York City. We’re ecstatic to keep Jose home and look forward to seeing his continued impact on and off the court”.

The Brooklyn native, declined his $4.5 million player option to instead sign a fresh three-year deal worth more than $14.5 million.

Alvarado’s Impact, Energy, and What Comes Next

Alvarado’s Knicks story began on February 5. The Knicks fans were truly happy with the news when New York acquired him from New Orleans in exchange for Dalen Terry and draft compensation. That bet paid off in the biggest moment possible: during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Alvarado played crucial fourth-quarter minutes alongside Jalen Brunson, scoring eight points with three assists as the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit to beat San Antonio 107-106.

Head coach Mike Brown credited Rose directly for the acquisition, saying “I’ve been pleased with him”.

But numbers only tell part of the story. Alvarado’s real value has always been the player who provides the bench energy. And the way he screams encouragement at teammates, even when he’s not on the floor. That relentless motor is exactly what Rose referenced when he praised Alvarado’s “competitiveness” and “unwavering commitment to winning”.

In my view. This re-signing is a low-risk move by Rose. At roughly $14.5 million over three years, Alvarado is priced as a role player but performs like a culture-setter, the kind of glue guy title teams often undervalue until it’s too late.

For a Knicks squad defending a championship, keeping that hometown fire on the bench isn’t just sentimental, it’s strategically smart. It will ensure the locker room’s emotional pulse stays intact heading into a season where repeat pressure will test every layer of the roster.