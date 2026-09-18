Former Knicks Guard Lands Major Front Office Promotion With Cavaliers

Jose Calderon’s two seasons with the New York Knicks came during one of the franchise’s most unsettled stretches. A decade later, the former point guard has quietly built one of the more interesting post-playing careers in the NBA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Friday that Calderon has been promoted to assistant general manager, elevating him from the special adviser role he had held since returning to the organization in 2022. Cleveland also promoted Brandon Weems to general manager, Jon Nichols to associate general manager and Brendon Yu to assistant general manager.

For Calderon, 44, the promotion represents another step in a transition that began almost immediately after his 14-year NBA career ended.

Jose Calderon’s Knicks Years Came During Phil Jackson Era

Knicks fans remember Calderon as the veteran point guard Phil Jackson acquired from Dallas in June 2014 in the trade that sent Tyson Chandler and Raymond Felton to the Mavericks. New York also received Samuel Dalembert, Shane Larkin, Wayne Ellington and two second-round picks.

Jackson viewed Calderon as a steady organizer who could help run the triangle offense. At the time, he praised Calderon’s control, shooting and ability to organize a team.

The circumstances around him were far less stable.

Calderon started all 42 games he played during an injury-shortened 2014-15 season, then started all 72 of his appearances the following year. Across those two seasons, he shot better than 41% from 3-point range both times, even as the Knicks struggled to find traction around Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis.

New York eventually included Calderon in the 2016 trade for Derrick Rose, ending his Knicks tenure after 114 games.

Calderon Took Unusual Route Into NBA Front Office

What came afterward proved more consequential than his final stops as a player.

Calderon finished his career after the 2018-19 season, then joined the National Basketball Players Association as special assistant to the executive director. In that role, he worked with Michele Roberts and senior union leadership on strategy and player-related issues.

Cleveland brought him back in 2022 as a special adviser to the front office. Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman said then that Calderon’s playing experience and familiarity with the organization would provide valuable perspective.

Four years later, that advisory role has turned into a formal place near the top of Cleveland’s basketball operations department.

The Cavaliers said Calderon had become instrumental in helping the front office with projects on and off the court, including the organization’s 2026 training camp in Andalusia, Spain.

His rise also fits the way Calderon played.

He was never defined by athleticism or scoring volume. His reputation was built on decision-making, efficiency and control — the same qualities that can translate well to roster construction and organizational planning.

Calderon once arrived in New York as a veteran point guard expected to make Phil Jackson’s system function.

Now, he is helping build one himself.