Knicks Star Josh Hart Makes Lionel Messi Statement After Argentina Win

With the World Cup in action, known soccer fan Josh Hart has been tuned in and seeing some of the New York Knicks in Argentina.

During the action between Argentina and England on Wednesday, July 15, Hart live-tweeted the match. When it was all said and done, his final statement involved a name-drop for his own team.

“Argentina = Knicks,” Hart posted on X. The post generated over 1.2 million impressions.

Beyond comparing the winners to his basketball team, Hart showed plenty of love to Lionel Messi.

“Messi is inevitable,” Hart said. “Messi>Ronaldo,” he later added. Clearly, Hart has made his stance clear on that popular debate amongst soccer fans.

When the match was all said and done, Argentina took home the victory by beating England 2-1. Messi’s squad will gear up to face Spain, who shut out France on Tuesday, July 14.

The World Cup Final will take place on Sunday, July 19.

New York Knicks: NBA Champions

Argentina is going for its second-straight World Cup victory. Messi and his team took home the trophy in 2022, and they are fighting for a repeat.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are going to be searching for their chance to repeat as NBA Champions during the 2026-2027 NBA season.

In 2025-2026, the Knicks were among the top teams in the NBA all year long. During the league’s NBA Cup play, the Knicks took home the title. While they hit a rough patch in the new year, they still managed to finish the regular season strong.

The Knicks placed third in the Eastern Conference. They finished with a 53-29 record. Only the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons finished with a better record.

Out of those three teams, the Knicks were the only team to make it past the second round. After taking down the Atlanta Hawks with a 4-2 series win, the Knicks met with the 76ers in round two.

The 76ers didn’t stand a chance. The Knicks put together a clean sweep to knock Philly out. They continued to win through the Eastern Conference Finals, sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks then took care of the San Antonio Spurs with a 4-1 series win. Hart and his team became champions for the first time in a long time. Hart is clearly rooting for Argentina to become the next major championship winners in the United States.