Josh Hart Reacts to Wild Celebrity Row List From Knicks Finals Run

Madison Square Garden turned into a mix of basketball and Hollywood all through this year’s Knicks Finals run, and few nights captured that better than Game 4 against the Spurs. Every seat around the court seemed to have a familiar face in it.

Nobody summed it up quite like Josh Hart did. After a seating chart from that night made its way around social media, the Knicks guard replied directly to the list, unable to hold back on just how packed celebrity row had become.

Josh Hart reacts to the star-studded Game 4 crowd

“No other place in the NBA can have a list like this,” Hart wrote. “They are actual fans and celebrate like it.”

No other place in the NBA can have a list like this. They are actual fans and celebrate like it https://t.co/o11v50B3xT — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 9, 2026

The chart that sparked his comment showed why. Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner were in their usual spot, matching in Chrome Hearts outfits, the same seats they have filled for most of this playoff run. A few rows over sat Taylor Swift with Alana and Este Haim, and regulars like Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, and Tracy Morgan were right where they always are. A few other big names were also present, including Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Yankees star Aaron Judge and others.

Hart’s reaction fits who he is. He rarely holds back on social media, and this time his comment doubled as a real point, one about fans who show up game after game rather than just for the big moments.

Game 4 gave all of them plenty of reason to stick around, because what happened on the court matched the scene in the stands.

Inside the record comeback that had celebrity row on its feet

The Spurs looked ready to run away with the series early. San Antonio built a 27-point halftime lead and stretched it to 29 points in the second half, shooting the ball at a scorching clip from deep. At one point in the fourth quarter, San Antonio’s win probability climbed above 99 percent.

Then the Knicks found their footing. New York shot 46.9 percent from three for the game and slowly chipped away, finally tying things up before the final minutes turned into chaos on both ends.

With the score even, OG Anunoby came flying in to tip home a missed Jalen Brunson three with 1.2 seconds left, sealing a 107-106 win. Brunson finished with 36 points, and Anunoby added 33 of his own on a night defined by offensive rebounding and nerve.

It marked the largest comeback in NBA Finals history and pushed New York to a 3-1 series lead, putting the Knicks one win from their first championship since 1973.

Chalamet grabbed a reporter’s microphone on the way out and shouted into it, still buzzing, with Jenner laughing beside him as she filmed the scene. Swift was just as fired up nearby, the exact kind of reaction Hart had been talking about all along.

Two games later, the Knicks closed it out in San Antonio to win the title outright, giving celebrity row, and the rest of the city, exactly the celebration Hart had been hyping up all along.