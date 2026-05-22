“Josh Hart Game!” Knicks Fans React To New York’s Game 2 Win Vs Cavaliers in ECF

The New York Knicks zoomed to a 2-0 record in the Eastern Conference Finals after dispatching the Cleveland Cavaliers, 109-93 in Game 2 on Thursday night.

Josh Hart led the way for the Knicks with 26 points, a playoff career-high, on 10-for-21 shooting from the field, along with four rebounds and seven assists.

Hart took advantage of the Cavaliers’ sagging defense on him, allowing him to shoot 5-for-11 from the 3-point line en route to the Knicks victory.

His performance has drawn considerable attention from NBA and Knicks fans as they now hold a commanding lead over the Cavaliers in the series.

Fans React on Knicks’ Game 2 Win Led By Josh Hart

NBA fans expressed amazement on Hart’s performance, with some calling it the “Josh Hart game” of the series.

@ohnohedidnt24: The Josh Hart game!

@contendrsmedia: JOSH HART WAS THE STAR TONIGHT AT MSG

@Kinguz_: KNICKS ARE ROLLING 2-0 and that playoff streak is UNREAL. MSG was ELECTRIC tonight! Hart with the career high Let’s keep this going NY!! #Knicks

@mike_h1990: A Josh Hart masterclass that was.

@a_vipp1: Hart is HIM 😤🔥 Every time they dare him, he delivers 🏀💥

Meanwhile, other fans believed that the Knicks are already on their way to sweeping the Cavaliers and advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

@Bi_Mababa: Taking care of business at home is the standard, and the Knicks are delivering. Cleveland is gonna be a tough environment, but this squad looks ready for anything. Let’s go!

@teamheavyweight: It’s over, get the brooms. Game 1 cost the Cavs the series. That destroyed any confidence they had during the fist 40 minutes of game 1. Knicks are like sharks in blood infested waters

@Sportanza: Knicks are up 2-0 and New York already planning the parade route 😭