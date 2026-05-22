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“Josh Hart Game!” Knicks Fans React To New York’s Game 2 Win Vs Cavaliers in ECF

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 23: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks react after he is charged with a foul againstOnyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks zoomed to a 2-0 record in the Eastern Conference Finals after dispatching the Cleveland Cavaliers, 109-93 in Game 2 on Thursday night. 

Josh Hart led the way for the Knicks with 26 points, a playoff career-high, on 10-for-21 shooting from the field, along with four rebounds and seven assists. 

Hart took advantage of the Cavaliers’ sagging defense on him, allowing him to shoot 5-for-11 from the 3-point line en route to the Knicks victory. 

His performance has drawn considerable attention from NBA and Knicks fans as they now hold a commanding lead over the Cavaliers in the series.

Fans React on Knicks’ Game 2 Win Led By Josh Hart

GettyJosh Hart balled out for the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

NBA fans expressed amazement on Hart’s performance, with some calling it the “Josh Hart game” of the series. 

@ohnohedidnt24: The Josh Hart game!

@contendrsmedia: JOSH HART WAS THE STAR TONIGHT AT MSG

@Kinguz_: KNICKS ARE ROLLING  2-0 and that playoff streak is UNREAL. MSG was ELECTRIC tonight! Hart with the career high  Let’s keep this going NY!! #Knicks

@mike_h1990: A Josh Hart masterclass that was.

@a_vipp1: Hart is HIM 😤🔥 Every time they dare him, he delivers 🏀💥

Meanwhile, other fans believed that the Knicks are already on their way to sweeping the Cavaliers and advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. 

@Bi_Mababa: Taking care of business at home is the standard, and the Knicks are delivering. Cleveland is gonna be a tough environment, but this squad looks ready for anything. Let’s go!

@teamheavyweight: It’s over, get the brooms. Game 1 cost the Cavs the series. That destroyed any confidence they had during the fist 40 minutes of game 1. Knicks are like sharks in blood infested waters

@Sportanza: Knicks are up 2-0 and New York already planning the parade route 😭

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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“Josh Hart Game!” Knicks Fans React To New York’s Game 2 Win Vs Cavaliers in ECF

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