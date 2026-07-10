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Knicks’ Josh Hart Gets Jab In Saquon Barkley’s LeBron James Pitch

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 30: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks reacts during the first half of a game against the Atlanta Hawks in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After another New York Knicks takeover in South Philadelphia during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Josh Hart was confident in saying that the home of the Philadelphia 76ers is no longer a sports town.

“You can’t be a sports town if another team’s fanbase takes over your arena,” Hart said back in May. “You cannot be a sports town if that happens.”

Hart believes that Philadelphia has destroyed its reputation. However, former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley disagrees.

Knicks’ Josh Hart Gets Jab In Saquon Barkley’s LeBron James Pitch

NBA referee Scott Foster raises his hand to signal a call while New York Knicks guard Josh Hart reacts during a game.

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks talks with referee Scott Foster #48 during Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2023 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Barkley, now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, was asked to make a pitch to LeBron James amid his free agency run.

Barkley name-dropped Hart in the process.

“I think it’s one of the greatest sports towns in the world,” Barkley told The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “I know Josh Hart said the opposite…but I have to disagree with him. If you want to go out with a bang…bring a championship to Philadelphia, and you’ll be remembered forever.”

Barkley is among a group of players who last brought a major championship to Philadelphia.

The 29-year-old star running back contributed to the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX win the year after he parted ways with the Giants.

Based on his experience, Barkley believes LeBron would enjoy his run with the Sixers in Philadelphia, a place he considers a strong sports town.

New York Knicks Have Bragging Rights

Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks - Game Two

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

As much as Hart’s comments might bother Philadelphia, the veteran forward has all of the bragging rights in the basketball world at the moment.

Not only did the Knicks’ fan base take over in Philadelphia for the second time in three seasons, but they swept the Sixers en route to a 2026 NBA Finals win.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Hart appeared in 66 games. He shot 50.8% from the field, averaging 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

In the 2026 playoffs, Hart produced 10.4 points per game, while dishing out 4.6 assists per game, and coming down with 8.9 rebounds per game.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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