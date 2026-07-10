After another New York Knicks takeover in South Philadelphia during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Josh Hart was confident in saying that the home of the Philadelphia 76ers is no longer a sports town.

“You can’t be a sports town if another team’s fanbase takes over your arena,” Hart said back in May. “You cannot be a sports town if that happens.”

Hart believes that Philadelphia has destroyed its reputation. However, former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley disagrees.

Knicks’ Josh Hart Gets Jab In Saquon Barkley’s LeBron James Pitch

Barkley, now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, was asked to make a pitch to LeBron James amid his free agency run.

Barkley name-dropped Hart in the process.

“I think it’s one of the greatest sports towns in the world,” Barkley told The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “I know Josh Hart said the opposite…but I have to disagree with him. If you want to go out with a bang…bring a championship to Philadelphia, and you’ll be remembered forever.”

Barkley is among a group of players who last brought a major championship to Philadelphia.

The 29-year-old star running back contributed to the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX win the year after he parted ways with the Giants.

Based on his experience, Barkley believes LeBron would enjoy his run with the Sixers in Philadelphia, a place he considers a strong sports town.

New York Knicks Have Bragging Rights

As much as Hart’s comments might bother Philadelphia, the veteran forward has all of the bragging rights in the basketball world at the moment.

Not only did the Knicks’ fan base take over in Philadelphia for the second time in three seasons, but they swept the Sixers en route to a 2026 NBA Finals win.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Hart appeared in 66 games. He shot 50.8% from the field, averaging 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

In the 2026 playoffs, Hart produced 10.4 points per game, while dishing out 4.6 assists per game, and coming down with 8.9 rebounds per game.