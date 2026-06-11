Josh Hart Offers Honest Answer About OG Anunoby’s ‘Save’ in Knicks Win

The New York Knicks are one win from a championship thanks in part to Josh Hart.

But Hart realized he nearly cost the Knicks their historic Finals-comeback victory and made sure to pay his gratitude to teammate OG Anunoby.

Hart felt remorse about his nearly devastating last-minute missed layup and expressed gratitude for Anunoby’s “save” after the Knicks’ 107-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals that put New York ahead 3-1 in the best-of-7 series.

Hart finished with six points, eight rebounds and six assists and made a crucial 3-pointer in the second half that cut into the Knicks’ deficit. He had three fourth-quarter assists as well.

The Knicks are, of course, one win from their first championship since 1973 after rallying from a 27-point halftime deficit.

Josh Hart: OG Anunoby ‘Saved me a Lifetime of Regret’

Charles Smith in 1993. Patrick Ewing in 1995. Josh Hart in 2026.

The Knicks have a history of history of crucial missed layups in the fourth quarter of playoff games, which Hart added his name to Wednesday night.

Trailing 104-103 with less than two minutes remaining, Hart had the chance to give the Knicks the lead for the first time all night after he stole De’Aaron Fox’s errant pass and moved in for a layup.

But Hart got caught between dunking the ball and laying it in, and finger-rolled the ball off the back rim and out.

Luckily for Hart, who was staring at a potential lifetime of infamy if the Spurs knotted the series, the Knicks held the Spurs without a field goal over the final 3:31. Anunoby, of course, delivered the game-winning putback with 1.2 seconds left that ended up sealing New York’s improbable win.

“I’ve got a special shout-out for OG, man, because he saved me, at least for this game, a lifetime of regret,” Hart said after the game.

“I’m sitting there just hoping my guys make a play, and OG, he’s been amazing since he’s got here. This whole playoff run, he’s been amazing on both ends of the ball. He’s a winning player and he made a winning play.”

Josh Hart’s Missed Layup Nearly Killed Larry David

Larry David had to start thinking he was bad luck.

Of course, he was at last year’s Knicks’ then-historic choke in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, where they blew a 14-point lead with 2:51 left. He was at Game 3 of the Finals, where the Spurs got off the mat and cut the Knicks’ series lead to 2-1.

So David had to be seething while sitting alongside John McEnroe and watching the Spurs build a 29-point lead, then hold a 20-point fourth-advantage in the pivotal game Wednesday.

But his reaction to Hart’s missed layup was priceless.

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David, of course, is one of the myriad long-suffering Knicks fans. Yet, much like Hart, he and the whole city could exhale when the Knicks sealed their first Finals win at MSG since June 21, 1999.