Josh Hart Sends 2-Word Message After Blowout Win Over Pacers

What once was old is still old, not new again. The New York Knicks got a form of revenge over the Indiana Pacers in their home opener on October 25, blowing out the team that eliminated them from the postseason last year.

Josh Hart, who finished the night with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and one steal, published an Instagram post on October 26, commemorating the season’s first win.

“Back Home,” Hart wrote on the Instagram post, which included a photo of him flexing after a tough bucket down the stretch.

New York was up by as many as 30 in the home opener rematch against Indiana. All five starters scored in double-digits, and four of them hit the 20-point mark or more.

After being beat down by the Boston Celtics in a historic fashion to start their season, the Knicks look to be back on track.

Josh Hart: ‘I’m Going to Be Solid’

For a guy who proclaimed himself “lost” after scoring four points in three preseason games, Hart looks to have found his stride. His 20 points came from all areas of the floor, and he made a point to attempt six threes in the win over the Pacers.

When asked about his previous comments about being lost within the New York offense, Hart turned a new leaf.

“I just just having fun with y’all,” Hart said, according to MSG Network’s Alan Hahn. “I know I’m going to be solid.”

Starting point guard Jalen Brunson was never concerned, telling reporters postgame that Hart just likes to talk.

“He just talks to talk,” Brunson said on October 25. “He’s one person I really don’t worry about at all. He doesn’t know when to stop talking.”

Everything’s trending up for the Knicks, who will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 28 for their next matchup.

Jalen Brunson: ‘A Step in the Right Direction’

Brunson, who was named New York’s captain before the season, told Hahn postgame that the win over Indiana is a step in the right direction for the Knicks.

“I mean, if you want it to be,” Brunson told Hahn on October 25. “I’ll just say this. For us to come back after that and turn the page, we have to continue to get better every day. This is a step in the right direction for us.”

In looking back at the loss to the Celtics, Brunson said New York failed to match the energy of the reigning champs.

“Boston came out with the energy that we just didn’t match and it’s unacceptable,” Brunson told reporters at his postgame press conference. “Today, we just knew that we had to pick it up. We had to turn the page and be better. I feel like we did that tonight, so that’s something we can grow off of.”

The Knicks point guard finished with 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in the routing of Indiana. As he continues to adjust to his newly assembled supporting cast, performances like that should be come a constant for New York.

Tip-off against the Cavaliers is scheduled for 7:30 pm EST.