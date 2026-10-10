Josh Hart Sends Strong Message Amid Knicks Contract Uncertainty

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is trying to keep his focus where it belongs.

Even as questions about his long-term future grow. The Knicks have paused contract extension talks until later in the season.

Hart says he is not letting the decision distract him, though he admitted uncertainty can naturally affect players.

Hart Remains Focused Despite Uncertainty

Speaking to reporters, Hart addressed the organization’s decision with a calm response.

“Everything is going to work out. I’m not really too stressed over it. I’m not putting too much into it. We have expectations, so it’s good we are able to focus on the season,” Hart said, as reported by The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III.

Still, Hart did not pretend the issue would always stay out of mind. “There will be days where we don’t think about it. There will be days where it’s top of the mind. We’re humans,” he added.

Hart continued: "There will be days where we don't think about it. There will be days where it's top of the mind. We're humans." https://t.co/1jcS3oREGM — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) October 10, 2026

Knicks Pause Extension Talks as Players Post Messages

The Knicks announced Friday that they would delay negotiations with eligible players. A team spokesperson said: “As an organization, our entire focus is on preparing for the upcoming season and delivering another year for our fans to be proud of. As a result, we will not be negotiating contract extensions until later in the season and will remain solely focused on preparing for the start of the season.”

The pause affects mainly Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Miles McBride.

Each can still agree to an extension before the June 30, 2027, deadline. The franchise is also managing strict salary-cap limits after owner James Dolan said it would avoid crossing the NBA’s second apron.

Following the announcement, Towns posted “Always Love 🧡💙” on X, while Hart shared “NY 🧡💙.”

Neither message directly addressed the negotiations. Still, both offered a public show of affection for New York at a moment when their futures are uncertain.

In my view, Hart’s response is the right approach for now.

His calm tone may limit distractions as the Knicks prepare to defend their title. But a pause does not resolve questions about money or roster continuity.

Fans should see his words as reassurance about his focus, not proof that an extension is close. The Knicks eventually must return to the deals.