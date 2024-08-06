Josh Hart Has 1-Word Reaction to Jalen Brunson Being Named Knicks Captain

For the first time since Lance Thomas the 2018-2019 season, the New York Knicks are naming a team captain. It’s the latest accolade for Jalen Brunson, entering his third year with the team.

The team announced the move on X, formerly known as Twitter, on August 6.

Jalen Brunson Named 36th Captain in Franchise History pic.twitter.com/D94U5h43JL — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) August 6, 2024

“The New York Knicks have a deep and storied history and today we are immensely proud to add to that lineage by naming Jalen Brunson as our captain,” read the statement from Leon Rose, President of Basketball Operations. “Jalen is a natural born leader, and I am confident he will continue to represent our organization, fans, city and his teammates with the same heart, grit and class that he has displayed each and every day since he came to New York.”

Josh Hart responded to the news with a tweet.

“Captain,” Hart wrote on August 6, accompanied by a salute emoji. There’s no doubt that few are more thrilled about the news than Brunson’s former college and current pro teammate.

Julius Randle responded to the news as well, in the form of an Instagram story.

“Congrats cap well deserved!!” Randle wrote on August 6.

Brunson has been at the center of New York’s resurgence as an Eastern Conference contender. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 77 regular-season appearances last year.

Josh Hart Takes Jab At 76ers, Nets Fans

No other Knick has been more online than Hart this summer. He’s been a consistent presence on Twitter, interacting with the fanbase and his teammates.

Hart responded to a compilation of crowd reactions from this season that featured big moments and plays for New York. Some took place on the road against the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Philly and Brooklyn 🔥😂 https://t.co/GXS46nWPvx — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 5, 2024

“Philly and Brooklyn,” Hart wrote with a fire and laughing emoji.

Knicks fans have historically traveled well. And consistent matchups against the two teams closest in proximity usually leads to crowds loaded with New York faithful.

It’s an added element to facing the Knicks, who are 47-35 on the road over the last two seasons.

Brunson Took Team-First Discount On Contract Extension

Brunson cemented his place in Knicks history earlier this summer, when he signed a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first with reports of the “unprecedented” move by Brunson and New York.

In deciding to sign his extension this summer, as opposed to next year, Brunson is leaving $113 million on the table according to Wojnarowski.

“The deal, which begins in 2025-26 and will cost Brunson $37.1 million over the next three years, comes with a fourth-year player option, [Sam] Rose said, and that would set up Brunson to recoup the $113 million on a four-year, $323 million maximum extension in 2028 or a new five-year, $418 million deal in 2029,” Wojnarowski wrote on July 12.

Brunson is prioritizing flexibility for the team, and the team having that flexibility while he’s in his prime. He’ll turn 28 just before the start of next season, and is coming off of his first All-Star nomination.

The deal removes all doubts of his commitment to the club, and the roster they’ve assembled this summer in advance of his deal. That includes adding a third former college teammates of his in Mikal Bridges.

Brunson and the Knicks are lifting each other up year over year, and will continue to do so in the years to come. His being named captain is just the latest New York-centric accolade to go on his NBA resume.