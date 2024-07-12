Josh Hart Tops Best Reactions to Knicks Star’s New Deal

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart led the outpouring of stunning yet celebratory reactions to his longtime teammate and franchise star Jalen Brunson agreeing to an unprecedented new deal.

“Build him a statue,” Hart posted on X, shortly after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of Brunson’s “unprecedented” four-year, $156.6 million extension.

The deal was $113 million less than what Brunson is eligible to sign next summer.

By taking less, Brunson gives the Knicks flexibility in roster building as they would avoid the punitive second apron beyond next season which will allow them to keep this team together.

Actors Ben Stiller and Jerry Ferrara summed up the Knicks fan base’s reaction to Brunson’s selfless decision.

“Wow Jalen Brunson. Just wow. I’m blown away,” Ferrara, the Entourage actor, wrote on X.

“The Great,” Stiller, whose movie hits included Zoolander and Night at the Museum, wrote on X.

Ferrara followed up his stunning reaction with a great fan appreciation of what Brunson’s new deal means to the team.

“Sets the tone about what this team will be about. WINNING,” he posted on X.

According to Wojnarowski, Brunson studied other leagues’ franchise stars in winning organizations before he came up with the decision.

“Brunson’s study of championship organizations and franchise stars — Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, the Tom Brady New England Patriots and the Derek Jeter New York Yankees — gave him a blueprint for MVP-level players who structured contracts to give their teams the best chances at sustainable title runs,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Jalen Brunson Enhances His Knicks Legacy

Media members were as stunned as the fans and gave Brunson flowers for his decision to leave $113 million on the table to help the Knicks build a championship contender.

The Knicks' Jalen Brunson might become the first active player to get his number retired thanks to a contract extension at $100+ million less than he could've landed next summer to create financial flexibility to make the whole league envious. More NBA: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq https://t.co/pu0xMyFJ0v — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 12, 2024

Very few athletes have ever come through New York who "get it" like Jalen Brunson gets it. He would have fit in with the 1970-73 Knicks as easily as he fits in with today's Knicks. https://t.co/JqEzxkvyN7 — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) July 12, 2024

I’m absolutely not kidding – Jalen Brunson is the best superstar maybe in sports history. Leaving 100+ mil on the table for your franchise is UNPRECEDENTED. He will be beloved as a king for the rest of time in this city. 113M bought him NYC immortality, what a fucking LEGEND https://t.co/OAcxejBOe9 — KFC (@KFCBarstool) July 12, 2024

Jalen Brunson IS unprecedented. In an era obsessed w “earning what you’re worth”, max contracts, NIL deals for teenagers worth millions, Brunson SACRIFICES for “roster flexibility”. It’s all about the winning for him. If the #Knicks bring home a championship in next 4 years = 👑 https://t.co/lWowA4r5hY — Tina Cervasio (@TinaCervasio) July 12, 2024

Leon Rose Touts Knicks ‘Family’ in Lauding Jalen Brunson

Brunson’s unprecedented move was a massive win for the Knicks, who have transformed from the league’s laughingstock to a bona fide contender under Leon Rose’s leadership.

Rose, Brunson’s former agent, touted the strong family bond within the Knicks organization in lauding their star’s decision to make financial sacrifice for them to build a contender.

“Jalen signing his extension to remain with the Knicks for the long-term shows the dedication passion he has for the organization, the fans and this city,” Rose said in a statement. “Jalen has often called the Knicks his family and we are beyond proud to have him wear and represent our orange and blue for years to come.

Jalen has embraced every challenge since he’s come to New York and has been committed since day one to the vision and plan we set forth for the future of this team. Since Jalen joined us two years ago, he has consistently led by example and continues to show a willingness to sacrifice for this organization, his teammates and everyone in the Knicks family.”

Rose’s son, Sam, negotiated Brunson’s new deal, according to Wojnarowski, which has a fourth-year player option that would set up Brunson to recoup the $113 million on a four-year, $323 million maximum extension in 2028 or a new five-year, $418 million deal in 2029.