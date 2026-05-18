Josh Hart Teases Potential Game Changer For Knicks In Eastern Conference Finals

Josh Hart has been a valuable Swiss Army Knife for the New York Knicks in the NBA playoffs so far, helping the squad to take care of business in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks and sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers in Round 2.

However, Hart has struggled to space the floor for the Knicks as he has shot 27.5 percent from the 3-point line in 10 playoff games. On Monday, two days before their Eastern Conference Finals clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Hart showed the work he has put into his shooting, which could be a game-changer against the Cavaliers.

In a video posted by Knicks reporter Ian Begley, Hart had a shooting drill with the Knicks’ shooting coach Peter Patton and assistant coach Kwadzo Ahelegbe to work on his corner triples. Notably, Hart drained nine straight 3-point shots before missing his 10th attempt.

Hart attempted four 3-point shots per game in the playoffs, only making an average of 1.1 per game.

It was a stark contrast to his regular-season shooting numbers, where he shot 41.3 percent from the 3-point line on nearly four attempts per game. It was the best 3-point shooting clip of his career, with a minimum of three attempts per game.

In the playoffs, Hart remained steady, tallying 10.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Hart has also been a dependable defender for the Knicks as they have successfully contained perimeter threats throughout the playoffs so far.

Josh Hart Reveals Expectations for the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals

Josh Hart will be key for the Knicks as they look to topple the Cleveland Cavaliers, whose squad is coming off two seven-game series just to advance in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Two days before the East Finals, Hart revealed his expectations for the series and how he plans to counter the Cavaliers.

“Good team, good players, good coach. The team is obviously in rhythm,” Hart said. “We expect a tough series. We’ve just got to continue playing Knicks basketball.”

Hart is expected to help contain the Cavaliers’ top offensive weapons such as James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, along with effective bigs Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

The Cavaliers took down the East’s top team Detroit Pistons, in a hard-fought seven-game series, which ended on Sunday in a dominant Game 7 by Cleveland.

The Knicks will be leaning on Jalen Brunson’s creation and Karl-Anthony Towns’ offensive brilliance once more in the East Finals. The Knicks have yet to reach the NBA Finals since 1999.

Knicks-Cavaliers Eastern Conference Schedule

The Knicks and the Cavaliers will be looking to book a long-awaited return to the NBA Finals in their Eastern Conference Finals clash.

Game 1 of the series will be on Tuesday, May 19, in New York before Game 2 on Thursday, May 21.

Games 3 and 4 will then be in Cleveland on Saturday, May 23, and Monday, May 25, respectively. All games will be tipping off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.