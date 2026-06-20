Josh Hart Takes Ruthless Shot at Spurs After New York Knicks Title Run

The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time in 53 years, and Josh Hart is making sure nobody forgets it, especially the San Antonio Spurs.

Fresh off a 94-90 Game 5 closeout victory, Hart has been on a tear, dropping one brutal truth after another about the team New York just dismantled on the biggest stage in basketball.

The Moment New York Thought San Antonio Was Done

Hart didn’t hold back during a recent episode of The Roommates Show, his podcast with Knicks star Jalen Brunson, taking direct aim at the Spurs for never giving New York the credit they deserved throughout the Finals.

“And I’m sure, you know, they felt like they didn’t play their best, you know, at times, you know, 100%, like the same as us. But I feel like, for us, we always give that respect, you know what I mean? We always respect the game and the opponent because sometimes us not playing our best, sometimes it’s because they came out with a level of intensity and they imposed their will on the game and they didn’t allow us to play our best. And I feel like we did that, and they never gave it the credit. And it was like, okay, that’s just added fuel to the fire,” Hart said on The Roommates Show.

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ quotation really encapsulates everything about Hart’s mindset and also about the Knicks as a team.

They “Knew” Before It Even Started

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising rumors emerged from Hart’s Roommates Show appearance, which came via reporter Kazeem Famuyide.

In his tweet, he wrote: “Josh Hart admits that when they saw the Spurs emotional and crying after the WCF that they were food,” although in recent clips there have been no signs that he called the Spurs ‘food’.

According to other reports, Hart said watching Victor Wembanyama break down in tears after the WCF win was a signal to New York. Hart’s own words from the show reflected that confidence clearly: “You see that reaction because they think they’re going to win it. They think it’s over.”

The Handshake Controversy

The lack of class didn’t stop with the Spurs dismissing the Knicks’ performances throughout the series.

After the final buzzer sounded on New York’s championship, Spurs players walked straight to the locker room without shaking a single Knicks player’s hand, breaking one of basketball’s most sacred unwritten rules.

Jalen Brunson managed to shake the hand of Spurs coach Mitch Johnson, but every San Antonio player ghosted the handshake line entirely.