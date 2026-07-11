Josh Hart Sends 4-Word Message During Knicks Rookie’s Summer League Debut

Tyler Nickel didn’t have to wait until the final buzzer to earn Josh Hart’s approval.

As the New York Knicks rookie heated up from beyond the arc during Friday night’s NBA Summer League opener against the Brooklyn Nets, Hart took to X with a brief but telling reaction.

“55 got a chop,” Hart posted, referring to Nickel’s jersey number and smooth shooting stroke.

The veteran forward’s in-game endorsement came as Nickel delivered one of the brightest performances for the defending NBA champions, flashing the elite perimeter shooting that made him one of the top marksmen in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Tyler Nickel Gives Knicks a Bright Spot

While the Knicks struggled offensively in a 91-65 loss to Brooklyn, Nickel consistently knocked down shots.

The No. 47 overall pick finished with 18 points and four rebounds in 22 minutes, shooting 6-of-11 from the field and 6-of-10 from three-point range.

Every one of his points came from behind the arc.

Nickel also finished as New York’s second-leading scorer behind Pacome Dadiet, who posted 20 points and seven rebounds.

The contrast between Nickel and the rest of the Knicks’ roster was striking.

While the Vanderbilt product connected on 60% of his three-point attempts, his teammates combined to shoot just 3-of-29 from long range.

Nickel saved his best stretch for the fourth quarter, drilling all three of his attempts from deep while continuing to show the shooting touch that made him one of college basketball’s premier floor spacers.

Elite Shooting Could Earn Nickel a Longer Look

Nickel entered the NBA after finishing his senior season at Vanderbilt as one of the nation’s best shooters, making 40% of his three-point attempts.

That skill translated immediately against NBA competition.

The Knicks selected the 6-foot-7 wing hoping his shooting could eventually complement one of the league’s deepest veteran rosters, and Friday’s performance provided an encouraging first glimpse.

New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield suggested Nickel could emerge as a strong candidate for one of the organization’s remaining two-way contract spots, particularly with the Knicks operating beneath the second apron and limited in roster flexibility.

Knicks Coach Values Preparation as Much as Production

Breaking into Mike Brown’s regular-season rotation won’t be easy.

The defending champions return much of the roster that won the NBA title, leaving limited opportunities for rookies.

Still, Brown showed throughout last season that players who consistently perform and embrace their roles can earn chances regardless of draft status.

Nickel appears to be making an impression away from the court as well.

According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, Knicks Summer League coach T.J. Saint said he has been “most impressed” with Nickel’s defense.

Saint also revealed he caught the rookie studying the playbook at the airport, a detail that underscored Nickel’s preparation and professionalism before Summer League even began.

Those habits, paired with his shooting ability, could help him carve out a path with New York.

Hart’s social media post reflected that excitement in real time.

Rather than waiting until after the game to praise Nickel’s stat line, the veteran forward recognized the rookie while his hot shooting was still unfolding.

One Summer League game won’t guarantee Nickel a roster spot or regular-season minutes.

But earning a public endorsement from one of the Knicks’ veteran leaders before the game was even over is an encouraging first step for the second-round pick.