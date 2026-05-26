Josh Hart Reveals How Wife Shannon Played Key Role in His Move to New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and Josh Hart recently revealed that family played a major role in his journey to New York.

Hart, who joined the Knicks from the Portland Trail Blazers in February 2023, said his wife Shannon’s struggles while living on the West Coast heavily influenced his desire to return closer to home. The veteran guard has since become one of New York’s key contributors during a dominant postseason run that culminated in a four-game sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Hart and Shannon have been together since high school in Silver Spring, Maryland. The couple married in 2021 and have two children together. As Hart explained, the distance from family and friends during his time in Portland became difficult for Shannon, a registered nurse who does not enjoy flying.

Josh Hart Says Wife Shannon Struggled During Portland Trail Blazers Stint

Hart spoke openly about how life in Portland affected his family and why the move to New York meant more than basketball.

“Portland was good, but it was just so far and I’m not from the West Coast,” Hart said. “It was tough. Not on me, but more so on my wife because she’s not a huge fan of flying.”

Hart explained that Shannon often felt isolated while he traveled during the NBA season.

“So, she’s all the way in the Pacific Northwest, not really flying, just by herself,” Hart said. “That was one of the things that was weighing on me a little bit, just seeing her struggle with that.”

The trade to New York changed the Hart family’s situation. With roots in Maryland and strong ties to the East Coast from his Villanova days, Hart said being closer to home made daily life easier.

“So, me being gone but being close to home, it’s been great,” he added.

Hart also discussed the possibility of building a long-term future in New York with his family.

“I want bigger things for my wife and myself,” Hart said. “Just find a home somewhere where we are valued and really like living there. And I think that can be New York.”

He added, “I would love for it to be New York and hopefully the organization feels the same way.”

Hart said the family has enjoyed living in Manhattan, though he joked that a permanent move to Westchester may eventually make more sense financially.

“We love the Upper West Side, but them brownstones are expensive,” Hart said. “So I’ll probably be a Westchester guy.”

New York Knicks Sweep Cleveland Cavaliers to Reach NBA Finals

Hart’s impact on the court has matched the stability he found off it.

The Knicks completed a 130-93 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 4 to finish off a 4-0 series sweep and clinch their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. Hart has played a major role for a New York team that has dominated throughout the postseason.

New York won 11 straight playoff games during its run through the Eastern Conference and erased a 22-point deficit in Game 1 against Cleveland before taking complete control of the series.

Hart, alongside Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, has helped form one of the NBA’s strongest defensive and transition units during the playoffs.

After the Game 4 win, Hart reminded Knicks fans that the team’s work is not finished.

“Let’s enjoy this one tonight,” Hart said. “Season’s not over yet. Y’all enjoy this, y’all have fun. Stay locked in.”

Towns also addressed fans after the victory.

“New York, we came here and we did what we were supposed to do,” Towns said. “We’ll enjoy this night and we’ll get back to work tomorrow.”

The Knicks will now face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

For Hart, the moment also represents the success of a decision shaped by family considerations as much as basketball opportunity.