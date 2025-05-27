Shannon Hart, Josh Hart’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shannon Hart is the wife of New York Knicks star Josh Hart.

Shannon and Josh Hart have two kids together, twin boys named Hendrix and Haze, who were born on May 12, 2023. Shannon turned 30 years old on Sunday May 25, the same day that the Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 106-100 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

They both took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate — Josh posted a photo carousel captioned “Happy 30th Birthday My Love” while Shannon posted a mirror selfie in her Knicks gear with the caption “Birthday win”.

Here’s what you need to know about Josh Hart’s wife, Shannon Hart.

1. Josh Hart’s Wife Shannon Hart Has Caribbean Heritage

Shannon Phillips was born in Greenbelt, Maryland to her mother, Karlene and Father, Dane. But her family originally hails from Trinidad and Tobago.

Shannon even honored her roots by setting up a performance by Caribbean dancers at her wedding to Josh.

2. Shannon & Josh Hart Are High School Sweethearts

Located in Bethesda, Maryland, Sidwell Friends School is a private, Quaker school that aims to provide college prep for students in Pre-K through 12th grade.

In the early 2010s, Shannon and Josh were both star athletes for the Quakers – though Shannon was tearing it up on the soccer pitch while Josh held it down on the hardwood.

They didn’t head to the same college, but their bond remained strong, and they ultimately would get engaged in February 2021 after eight years of dating.

3. Shannon Hart Was Also a College Athlete

Coming out of high school, Shannon accepted an offer to play soccer at Rutgers – though she only saw the field in two games for the Scarlet Knights after redshirting her first season and struggling to find playing time in her second year.

She transferred to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County ahead of her junior year and immediately carved out a more consistent role with the Retrievers. She appeared in 27 games across her two seasons with the team, including 23 starts.

4. Shannon Hart Has a Degree in Nursing

Shannon Hart graduated from the University of Maryland School of Nursing with a Master of Science in nursing and is certified as a registered nurse.

She started working as a nurse back in 2020, according to her Instagram.

5. Shannon & Josh Hart Were Married in 2021

Six months after Josh proposed, he and Shannon tied the knot on August 28, 2021, at the 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami, Florida.

The newlyweds traveled to three different countries on their honeymoon: Greece, Italy and England. They capped off the trip by taking in a Chelsea football match – Josh is a Chelsea superfan.