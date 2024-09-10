Knicks Can Make ‘Interesting’ Move on Julius Randle: Insider

With Julius Randle‘s extension hanging over the New York Knicks, ESPN’s NBA front office insider Bobby Marks revealed a way for the team to keep the three-time All-Star forward without dipping into the second apron.

“It’s either going to be in New York on an extension or maybe a new contract, or maybe it’s what Josh Hart did, where you’re opting into that deal, and you’d have to do this by October 21,” Marks said on the “The Lowe Post” podcast on September 9. “[Randle opts in, and then you extend off that where you get a little more breathing room next year when some of these numbers (OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson’s contracts) start to go and then the Randle number doesn’t kick in until 2026-27. So maybe that makes a little bit more sense as far as how this plays out here.”

ESPN’s Zach Lowe said that is “interesting” for the Knicks if they can do that.

But both NBA insiders said they are not anticipating anything when it comes to Randle’s extension.

Randle has been eligible to sign a four-year, $181.5 million extension since August 3 but SNY’s Ian Begley reported on July 7 that “the extension talks aren’t at the forefront for either the Knicks or Randle.”

In Marks’ scenario, Randle can tuck in additional three years worth a maximum of $140.3 million if he opts into his $30.9 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

If Randle goes that route, he will leave more than $100 million in potential earnings. If he plays well next season, he will be eligible for a five-year deal worth more than $300 million in free agency, per Forbes.

Knicks’ Wait-and-See Approach

The Knicks are not rushing to extend Randle.

They are in a wait-and-see mode to see how he recovers from the shoulder surgery that sidelined him since January. They are also anxious to see how the team fits together with the addition of Mikal Bridges, who they acquired from the Brooklyn Nets for five first-round picks this offseason.

The Knicks have also yet to see an effective Randle play in the postseason. He averaged just 17.1 points on an ugly 34% shooting in 15 playoff games with the Knicks.

On top of these questions, another factor that makes the Knicks feel good about not rushing to extend Randle is the free agency landscape next summer, according to Marks.

“The market plays a huge role as far as what determines a player’s salary here,” Marks said. “I look at it as a player that has had surgery the last two years, the most recent, a serious injury to his shoulder… I look at the market here. Who is New York competing against out there?… Is Brooklyn willing to spend $40 million on Julius Randle? Is Wizards another team?”

Julius Randle’s Tricky Trade Value

The conundrum for the Knicks is that they are not going to get maximum value for Randle in the trade market, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

“Here’s what makes discussions about hypothetical Randle trades so difficult: I don’t believe there is a team in the NBA that would value the three-time All-Star more than the Knicks do.

I texted this question to someone who works in a rival team’s front office and received an answer I expected: “Neutral, at best,” the person said,” Katz wrote in his mailbag on August 21.

There is optimism that Randle will be fine as illustrated by the Knicks’ 12-2 stretch in January with him, Anunoby and Brunson all healthy. But adding Bridges into the mix will mean another adjustment.