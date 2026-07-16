One of the hardest parts about winning at the highest level in professional sports is the key losses that follow. The New York Knicks just won the NBA championship, but one of their X-factors (Mitchell Robinson) earned a notable pay raise and promotion on the open market.

Championship squads can’t stay together forever. It’s a brutal reality that the Knicks will soon find out. Unfortunately for Karl-Anthony Towns, he might have to pay an unfortunate price later on down the line.

The Athletic’s James Edwards was recently hit with an extension-related question regarding Towns. Will New York offer one soon–and will it be for the max of $272 million over four more seasons?

Edwards predicts that an extension will be offered. As for that second part? “Pause slightly.”

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Gets Concerning Contract Prediction

“30 years old and big men don’t tend to age well. An extension would carry him past his prime,” Edwards wrote on July 16.

“Would New York really have this core locked in for another three or four years? That seems unlikely. There’s a world where Towns is the odd man out unless he takes significantly less than the max extension.”

Should Towns Demand The Max When The Time Comes?

On one hand, the Knicks have been the perfect example of having a core player sacrifice dollars for the greater good of the roster. Jalen Brunson famously took a $113 million pay cut, which helped the Knicks put together one of the strongest rosters in the game.

Perhaps Brunson’s influence could help the Knicks keep KAT in the building without having to pay top dollar for their superstar center.

On the other hand, Towns has to be selfish. Why shouldn’t he get what he deserves? That’s not to say the star center was playing for pennies in 2025-2026. He had a team-high $53.1 million salary. It’s safe to say it was earned.

In 75 games, Towns shot 50.1% from the field and 36.8% from three, averaging 20.1 points per game. In addition to his scoring, Towns averaged 11.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He was an All-Star with the Knicks for the second straight season.

During the playoff run, Towns knocked down 45.6% of his threes, while averaging 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.

Towns will make $57.0 million in 2026-2027. He has a $61.0 million player option for next year. The Knicks will certainly want to keep Towns around long-term, but there is a clear challenge approaching.