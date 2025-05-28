Karl-Anthony Towns Gets Honest About Knicks’ ‘Magic’ After Game 4 Loss

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks find themselves in a tough spot after losing Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers on May 27.

In 37 minutes of action, Towns had a strong performance for the Knicks. He finished with a stat line of 24 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. He shot 8-of-15 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Despite his efforts, New York couldn’t stop Indiana’s offense from flourishing as they lost 130-121. As a result, they are now down 3-1 in the East Finals as they are in danger of elimination.

Towns reflected on his team’s loss after the game, per ESPN. According to the Knicks star, what happened wasn’t a one-time occurrence for the squad; it’s been going on frequently throughout New York’s playoff run.

“In true fashion to our whole playoff run, we put ourselves in a deficit, got ourselves out of the deficit, and then usually we feel good about us going into a close game in the fourth quarter and showing our resilience. But you get burned if you put yourself in that position too many times,” Towns said. “We think coming into the fourth quarter that we’re going to find that one trick again. We just didn’t have that magic tonight.”

What’s Next for Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns has delivered solid performances for the Knicks throughout this year’s playoff run. Their series against the Pacers saw him shine in several moments.

This postseason, Towns is averaging 21.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game as the Knicks’ second scoring option. He is shooting 49.2% overall, including 37.9% from downtown, and 89% from the charity stripe.

He became more potent against the Pacers in the East Finals. After four games, he is producing 25.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He has shooting splits of 52.4% from the field, including 45.5% from three, and 84.4% from the free-throw line.

Towns impressed in Game 1 with 35 points and 12 rebounds. After playing just 28 minutes in Game 2, he exploded with 20 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3 to will his team to victory. His impact on both sides of the ball is crucial, especially on offense with his elite shooting ability.

However, that won’t be enough if the Knicks can’t maintain their discipline down the stretch. The 17 turnovers they committed throughout Game 4 proved to be costly, considering how close the score was down the stretch as it was winnable for the New York squad.

They have their backs against the wall with a 3-1 deficit facing them. While a comeback is possible, it will require the Knicks to win three straight matchups as it includes two games at home and one on the road. New York lost their first two home games at Madison Square Garden, which is why they are in this situation in the first place. If they can defend homecourt this time around, they would have a shot at extending the series.

The Knicks will fight to keep their season alive when they host the Pacers in Game 5. The contest will take place on May 29 at 8 p.m. ET.