Karl-Anthony Towns Receives Deeply Personal Message During Knicks Playoff Run

The New York Knicks are deep into one of the most dominant postseason runs in recent memory, and Karl-Anthony Towns has been the engine of it all. Now, someone who knows him better than most has spoken up.

The comments came from Naz Reid after the Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Minnesota Timberwolves reporter Andrew Dukowitz shared Reid’s remarks on X.

Naz Reid Opens Up About What Karl-Anthony Towns Means to Him

When asked about supporting Towns during the Knicks’ run, Reid opened up in a way that made clear this goes well beyond a typical NBA friendship:

“I’m trying to get out there back home for sure, trying to see him play in person, you know, from a spectator aspect, that’s a brother for sure, I’ve been years in with him as well. So, and him also being from Jersey, I’ve known him long before NBA. So I mean, just trying to make sure I give the same love to him that he’s reciprocated to us and so forth and so on. I obviously want to be there for him as much as I can. I mean, he’s been there for me more than you guys know. So I mean, just showing that love is the least I can do.”

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Jersey connection laid the groundwork for all of it. Reid and Towns both were from New Jersey; their high schools were less than 15 miles apart and they were on the same AAU circuit before becoming pros.

In 2019, when Reid joined the Timberwolves as an undrafted free agent, Towns was there already and he immediately took him under his wing.

Reid was awarded the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2024 and signed a five-year, $125 million extension. He has always openly acknowledged that it was Towns who helped him become that ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌player.

Karl-Anthony Towns Is Making His Case in the 2026 NBA Playoffs

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the 10 playoff games that Towns has played this season, he is putting up 17.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists while hitting almost 49% of his three-pointers, leading the Knicks to a 4-0 sweep over the Philadelphia 76ers and the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Conference Finals opener of New York is on May 19, and the Knicks will be waiting for their opponent. Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons will be playing Game 7, and the one who wins that will be the next challenger to the Knicks in New York.

Foul trouble is still the only thing that can be an issue for Towns.

If Reid makes it into the arena to watch, he will see a version of KAT that looks like the player many always believed he could be. Towns just needed the right stage, and this Knicks run might be exactly that.