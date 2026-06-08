Knicks Star Shares Emotional Message About His Late Mother Amid NBA Finals Run

Karl-Anthony Towns has been one of the driving forces behind the New York Knicks’ surprising run to the 2026 NBA Finals, helping the franchise build a 2-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

As the series shifted to Madison Square Garden for Game 3, the six-time All-Star opened up about a constant source of motivation throughout his career: the memory of his late mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns.

Towns has played a key role on both ends of the floor during the Finals, including his defensive work against Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. The Knicks are now within reach of their first NBA championship since 1973, while Towns continues to strengthen his standing as one of New York’s most important players during this postseason run.

Before Game 3, Towns spoke candidly about how often he has felt the presence of his mother, who died in April 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

Karl-Anthony Towns Opens Up About His Mother During NBA Finals

Ahead of Game 3, Towns was asked how often he had felt his mother’s presence during the Finals.

“I felt a lot. I felt her presence a lot,” Towns said.

“You know, if someone hasn’t lost a parent, it’s a different feeling. It’s kind of unexplainable. I’m always looking for signs. I pray that I go to sleep and I have a dream with her or just something that resonates with her.”

Towns said those moments continue to provide comfort during one of the biggest stages of his career.

“And, you know, I always feel her presence. I feel her love. I feel her grace. I feel her patience. I feel her smile, you know, and it’s something that really comforts me in those moments when you say there’s a lot of pressure, a lot of there’s a lot at stake.”

The Knicks star also reflected on the perspective he gained after experiencing personal loss.

“You know, I know what it is to have a lot at stake. I know what it is to fail in those moments and not with a basketball in my hand,” Towns said. “These moments you talk about of high pressure that shake humans and shake people in those moments, I just, I’ve seen too much in a different aspect that, you know, just it’s basketball, you know, the other things I dealt with was real life.”

Karl-Anthony Towns Continues Strong New York Knicks Finals Run

Towns has backed up those words with his play throughout the postseason.

According to NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic, Towns is averaging 17.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game during the playoffs while shooting 57.0 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from three-point range.

His performances have helped reshape the narrative surrounding his career. Amick wrote that Towns has spent the postseason “playing with the kind of tough, selfless and whatever-it-takes, two-way style that has pushed these Knicks to the brink of something special.”

The veteran center has also earned praise for his defense against Wembanyama through the first two games of the Finals. While much of the attention entering the series focused on the Spurs’ young superstar, Towns has been a major factor in New York’s early success.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown recently detailed how his relationship with Towns evolved throughout the season.

“I came in with a great plan,” Brown said. “Maybe the plan doesn’t work. Who adjusts: Him or me? Me. I adjust.”

Brown explained that both sides continued working through challenges until they found the right balance.

“We finally got to a point where he was comfortable, (where) I was comfortable, Jalen was comfortable, OG was comfortable, Mikal was comfortable,” Brown said.

For Towns, the Finals represent another milestone in a journey marked by both personal tragedy and professional growth. As New York chases its first title in more than five decades, he continues to lean on the memory of his mother while helping lead the Knicks on basketball’s biggest stage.