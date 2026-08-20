Karl-Anthony Towns Delivers Passionate Message on Desire to Win 2nd Championship

Karl-Anthony Towns was an integral part of the New York Knicks winning the 2025-26 NBA championship. At this point, this is presumably the greatest accomplishment of his basketball career. And while most players would be satisfied after reaching the top of championship-mountain, Towns appears to be hungry for more.

Amidst all the championship celebrations and vacations, Towns also reached the pinnacle of his personal life. This past weekend, Towns tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and fiancée, Jordyn Woods. The couple, along with many other members of the Knicks organization, got married in Malibu in a lavish ceremony.

Karl-Anthony Towns Displays Passion For Winning

Prior to the 30-year-old’s wedding, he spoke with GQ Magazine. They spent some time with the seven-foot-center in a private dressing room at the Ralph Lauren store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. The wide-ranging interview touched on his upcoming wedding as well as the Knicks championship victory.

Towns said a lot of things, but the main takeaway was his impassioned response on his desire to win another NBA championship.

“That’s just the competitor in me that’s not allowing myself to get satisfied and to be stagnant. I’m looking for that next one. And I’m hungrier than ever to get the second one—I’ve said before, I’ll do anything to win that first one. If I was willing to do whatever it took to get the first one, what do you think I’m going to do for the second one?” Towns said.

Towns has been consistent in his public message since winning his first championship. During an interview for Netflix with Jay Shetty in July, he said very similar things about his work ethic, motivation to continue winning, and passion for basketball.

“I still worked out after winning the championship. I was like, I can’t stop, there’s no way after being so locked in and turned up about playing basketball, it’s just something I can’t comprehend,” Towns said.

Towns Proves Basketball is Life

In his conversation with GQ, Towns expounded on his love for basketball. He expressed he has an ability to compartmentalize his professional-life from his personal-life.

“There’s nothing else in the world that matters to me but that basketball and that hoop and those four guys with me on the court. I always thought I was going to win a chip because I put the work in: I’m going to slave in the gym, I’m not going to think about anything other than basketball. Maybe I gotta give more and more and more to basketball,” Towns said on his work ethic.

He also acknowledged that he spent a good portion of his 11-year NBA career not winning. He reached multiple Conference Finals in the NBA, but never won. And he revealed his mindset throughout this past year, which he believes contributed to he and his team winning a championship.

“This was the first year where I was like, I’m going to put this in God’s hands. I’m going to work, of course, but I’m not going to stress about the things I can’t control. We think our timing is the best timing. And as a man of faith, I really just put it in God’s timing, and then the first time I said, ‘I’ll win this when He tells me it’s my turn to win.’ And I won it the first time,” Towns said.