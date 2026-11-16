NBA Announces Major Karl-Anthony Towns News After Knicks Win

All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday with a 28-point, 17-rebound performance, propelling the New York Knicks to a 112-10 OT win over the Toronto Raptors. The outing marked his 13th straight double-double to open the season, tying a franchise record set by Walt Bellamy in 1965–66.

The NBA announced:

KAT TIES KNICKS RECORD WITH 13 STRAIGHT DOUBLE-DOUBLES TO START THE SEASON! On his 31st birthday vs. Toronto: 🎉 28 PTS

🎉 17 REB

🎉 KNICKS OT W He matches Walt Bellamy’s franchise record, set in 1965-66.

KAT can clinch the franchise record when the Knicks face the Raptors once again on Tuesday night.

KAT Makes Knicks History

Essentially playing in a contract year, Towns has opened the season on a tear, having already passed Knicks legends Willis Reed and Charles Oakley for the most consecutive double-doubles to start a campaign.

Knicks: Most double-doubles to start a season Walt Bellamy 13 1965-66

Karl-Anthony Towns 13* 2026-27

Willis Reed 11 1970-71

Charles Oakley 9 1989–90

Zach Randolph 7 2007-08

After matching Bellamy’s record on Sunday, Towns paid tribute to two-time Finals MVP Willis Reed — arguably the greatest player in franchise history.

“He set the precedent for someone like me to even see the baton,” Towns said of Reed.

“I’m just taking what he’s done and taking it as far as I possibly can in his honor.”

After putting up a monster stat line to celebrate his 31st birthday, Towns delivered an encouraging message to the Knicks faithful.

“My body feels better than it has in a long time,” he told New York Post’s Stefan Bondy.

“Science, scans, they all show it.”

Knicks Secure Comeback Win

Less than 48 hours after suffering a late-game collapse against the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks showed championship resilience in their overtime win over the Raptors. Trailing by 13 entering the fourth quarter, New York stormed back behind Landry Shamet, who drilled a game-tying three-pointer with 1:16 remaining. Town then buried a go-ahead dagger with under 20 seconds left to put the Knicks up 95–92.

Knicks captain Jalen Brunson praised Shamet and the rest of the bench for consistently stepping up this season, helping offset the offensive struggles of Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and, to a lesser extent, OG Anunoby.

“It’s really unique for our team, and it’s helpful,” he said, via The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III.

“Guys come in ready to play. The things we’ve been able to do as a team in this short season, and obviously, we’ve had ups and downs, but guys have been ready. We’re building. Just because we don’t win every single game, I do think we do things right in games. It might not result in a win but it helps us grow as a team.

“Guys come in ready to play every single days, and that’s been the journey of our season.”

KAT and the Knicks (7-6) face the Raptors (5-8) in a Tuesday-night rematch before visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday and returning home to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.