Karl-Anthony Towns Drops Major Update on Wedding Plans After Knicks Championship Run

Karl-Anthony Towns is enjoying the biggest basketball moment of his life, but his wedding plans are still on pause.

After helping the Knicks win the NBA title, Towns said the championship had been his main focus all season, not venue tours or wedding details.

The New York star made that clear when asked if he would ever consider a Madison Square Garden wedding like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Towns answered that he had not even started planning yet, saying:

“I need to start planning it. So I think I need to start starting there. The only thing I’ve been planning this whole time is the NBA championship,” as per TMZ Sports.

To me, the response reveals more about why Towns has become an extremely attractive talent-wise. While there are players who prioritize balance, he quite evidently took a very committed stance towards the title run, and as a consequence, New York ended up winning its first NBA championship after 53 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌years.

Jordyn Woods and the relationship

Towns’​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ fiancée, Jordyn Woods, has visibly accompanied him on that journey. During the Finals, various reports indicated that she was seen supporting him courtside.

On the other hand, earlier reports revealed that the two got engaged on Christmas Eve 2025, and that their romantic relationship followed a long friendship.

Jordyn Woods also had her own moment in the spotlight during the NBA playoffs. Her bright orange clutch from her brand Woods by Jordyn turned into the Knicks’ unofficial lucky bag, with fans noticing the team kept winning when she brought it to games.

Towns later praised it, saying the bag was undefeated and joking that New York should thank her for the championship.

Towns’ championship value

On the court, Towns was central to the Knicks’ title run. He averaged nearly 16 points and 11 rebounds in the playoffs, while his defense became a major part of New York’s success. That is exactly the kind of production contenders need from a star big man in June.

For the Knicks, Towns was not just another scorer. He gave them rebounding, interior toughness, and enough two-way impact to help carry them through the postseason. Off the court, his wedding delay only adds to the story: he put life on hold for a title, and he won it.

The next chapter now feels clearer. The championship is done, the spotlight is brighter than ever, and the wedding planning can finally begin.