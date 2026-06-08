Brian Windhorst Drops Truth Bomb on KAT vs. Wembanyama Battles: ‘He’s Kicking His A’

The New York Knicks hold a 2-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals, and much of the discussion has centered on the matchup between Karl-Anthony Towns and Victor Wembanyama.

While Wembanyama has posted impressive counting numbers through two games, Towns has emerged as one of the biggest reasons New York is two wins away from ending its championship drought. The Knicks center has averaged 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in the Finals while helping contain the Spurs’ franchise star in key moments.

That performance drew strong praise from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst during an appearance on “Get Up”, where he argued that Towns has clearly won the head-to-head battle so far.

Brian Windhorst Says Karl-Anthony Towns Has Dominated Victor Wembanyama

Windhorst pointed to Towns’ impact on both ends of the floor while discussing the Finals matchup.

“If you went back 45 days ago and you said to somebody, I’m talking about his father, his fiance, his agent, and said, the Knicks are not going to lose for 45 days, and you were going to see during the finals, Kat walking off the court at halftime saying, Victor Wembanyama ain’t got flipping nothing for me. And all of that being accurate,” Windhorst said.

He added that Towns’ transformation has been years in the making.

“This transformation has not been sudden because he’s been working towards this his whole life, but it has been stunning.”

Windhorst then delivered his strongest assessment of the matchup.

“Those numbers that we just showed, he’s kicking Wembanyama’s a** in this series. And it is absolutely the difference in what’s going on right now. And if he can do it for a couple more days, he’s going to the Hall of Fame.”

The numbers support Towns’ impact. Through two Finals games, he leads all players with a plus-25 rating. The Knicks have outscored the Spurs by 25 points in his 68 minutes on the floor.

Towns is also shooting 56 percent from the field and 43 percent from three-point range in the series.

Karl-Anthony Towns Gives New York Knicks Edge Over San Antonio Spurs

While Wembanyama is averaging 27.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks, Towns has repeatedly made life difficult for the Spurs star.

According to player-tracking data cited during the Finals, Wembanyama has committed seven turnovers when defended by Towns in the series and nine turnovers against him across their meetings this season.

In the Finals, Wembanyama is shooting 7-for-19 when guarded by Towns.

The matchup has played a major role in several pivotal possessions.

Late in Game 1, Wembanyama turned the ball over while attempting to attack Towns off the dribble with the Spurs trailing. In Game 2, another turnover in the final seconds helped swing the game toward New York before the Knicks secured a 105-104 victory.

Towns has also provided steady offensive production. He finished Game 2 with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists while helping the Knicks overcome an off-shooting night from Jalen Brunson.

Speaking between Games 1 and 2, Towns credited experience for his current playoff approach.

“It comes with experience,” Towns said. “I’ve been in playoff series where I’ve done too much and it was the detriment to the team, and I’ve been in playoff series where I’ve done too little and it was a detriment to the team.”

He added, “Being able to find that balance of being aggressive and impacting the game with your skill set, but also utilizing that skill set to make others better. I think right now, I’m doing the best I’ve done at it.”

The Knicks have now won 13 consecutive playoff games and are halfway to their first NBA title since 1973.

With Games 3 and 4 shifting to Madison Square Garden, Towns’ battle with Wembanyama remains one of the defining storylines of the series. Through two games, the veteran Knicks center has given New York a significant advantage in a matchup many expected Wembanyama to control.