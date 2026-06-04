Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Gets Honest About Victor Wembanyama

The New York Knicks opened the 2026 NBA Finals with a 105-95 road victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. While Jalen Brunson’s 30-point performance grabbed headlines, New York’s defensive effort against Spurs star Victor Wembanyama played a major role in the outcome.

Wembanyama finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, but he shot just 6-of-21 from the field, including 2-of-9 from three-point range. Ahead of the matchup, Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns explained the challenge of defending the 22-year-old superstar, who has become one of the league’s most unique offensive weapons.

The task took on added importance with the Knicks trying to slow down San Antonio’s offense and secure an early advantage in their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Karl-Anthony Towns Explains Plan Against Victor Wembanyama

Karl-Anthony Towns talks about his approach to guarding Wembanyama.

“He’s a one-of-a-kind player in this NBA and the league has ever seen,” Towns said. “You just try to make it as difficult as possible.”

That strategy was evident throughout Game 1.

The Knicks consistently threw multiple defensive looks at Wembanyama. Towns spent significant time matched up against him, while New York also used physical defenders and help coverage to disrupt his rhythm.

The Spurs star struggled to find efficiency despite leading his team in scoring. He converted only six field goals and committed six turnovers.

After the game, Wembanyama acknowledged that his performance fell short of expectations.

“I’m gonna figure it out,” Wembanyama said. “I mean, I was bad tonight. It’s not more complicated than that.”

He later added, “It’s almost like I have to play normal, not even good. It’s just like doing the right things is enough. When we play bad, when I play bad, is when we shoot ourselves in the foot.”

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson also credited New York’s defensive approach.

“They did a good job of obviously being physical and showing crowds,” Johnson said. “We need to do a better job of establishing that early on, for sure.”

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns Lead New York Knicks in Game 1 Win

While Towns helped anchor the defense, he also made key contributions offensively.

The veteran center finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Ten of those points came during the third quarter as the Knicks erased a double-digit deficit.

New York trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter before mounting a comeback. The Knicks repeatedly attacked the paint when Wembanyama went to the bench, helping swing momentum in their favor.

Brunson eventually took over in the closing minutes.

Despite dealing with a knee scare in the first quarter and an ankle issue later in the game, the Knicks star scored 13 points in the fourth quarter. He finished with 30 points and became just the second player in franchise history, alongside Willis Reed, to score at least 30 points in a Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson praised Brunson afterward.

“He’s a tremendous player that’s skilled, picks his spots, knows his angles, shoots contested shots without being sped up,” Johnson said.

New York also received a major contribution from Josh Hart, who grabbed 15 rebounds and finished with a team-best plus-minus during his 27 minutes on the floor.

The Knicks closed the game on an 11-0 run to secure their 12th consecutive postseason victory.

For Towns and the Knicks, however, the focus remains on slowing Wembanyama throughout the series. Game 1 provided an encouraging start, but New York knows the Spurs star is capable of responding quickly as the Finals continue.