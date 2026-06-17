KAT Reveals Jordyn Woods’ Reaction to Dolan’s ‘No Sex’ Request to Knicks

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ defeating the Spurs and ending the Knicks’ 53-year championship drought, the Knicks are still celebrating in the glory of their victory.

Requests for interviews are coming in from all sides, and Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the players who has been very vocal.

Even before the playoffs started, James Dolan gave the team one last motivational speech. Now that speech comes under the spotlight again and one specific advice from it which reached Towns is being talked about the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌most.

How Jordyn Woods Reacted To Dolan’s Advice

This week, Towns sat down with The Howard Stern Show during his championship media run. Stern is known for blunt questions, and he asked directly whether Towns had followed Dolan’s advice once he got home.

Towns didn’t dodge it. He admitted going home and telling his fiancée, Jordyn Woods, exactly what the Knicks owner had said, a moment first detailed by Awful Announcing’s Brandon Contes.

“I’m a happily engaged man, I will definitely say, when I came home, and I told my fiancé what he said, she didn’t like to hear that one,” Towns told Stern with a laugh.

Towns kept things lighthearted about that detail, but turned more serious when discussing the championship’s impact, saying he is still amazed by how much the title has meant to Knicks fans across New York.

That reaction makes a lot more sense once you go back to exactly what Dolan told the team in that speech back in April.

James Dolan’s Pre-Playoffs Pep Talk To The Knicks

On April 3, Dolan got emotional while addressing the team, framing the next ten weeks as a sacrifice worth making. He even compared the mindset to ancient Spartans. The clip only surfaced this month.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart posted the full footage on their Roommates Show podcast.

“I had this idea that maybe you should give up sex for the next 10 weeks,” Dolan said. “You don’t have to give up sex for the next 10 weeks, but like Spartans, do you know what Spartans are?”

“They denied themselves so that they could have an edge. Get the edge. Go home, talk to your wives. Don’t tell them you’re not going to have sex, and don’t tell them it was my idea,” Dolan continued.

“But let them know what this is going to be like, what your commitment is going to be like, and how they’re going to have to sacrifice too.”

Dolan’s pitch clearly left an impression, even if Woods wasn’t sold on the Spartan approach. Towns and the Knicks will keep soaking in the title before an offseason full of free agency calls and draft decisions ahead.