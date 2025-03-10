KAT Takes High Road in Response to Draymond

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has never held back his opinions, especially when calling out fellow NBA players. His latest target? New York Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Green recently took shots at the big man on The Draymond Green Show, questioning Towns’ competitive nature and suggesting he backs down from tough challenges.

“You know what it is with KAT,” Green said. “He ducks the real ones. Always has. When it’s time to battle, when it’s time to go toe-to-toe with the guys who bring that fire, you don’t see him stand up.”

Green’s comments stem from past matchups where Towns allegedly failed to rise to the occasion, particularly against physical defenders like himself. The two have a history of on-court confrontations dating back to Towns’ days with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In reality, Towns was on a bereavement leave, as he mourned the loss of his girlfriend Jordyn Woods’ close friend Sarah Holtzman.

Green later offered condolences to Towns and his family but did not apologize for the accusation.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Classy Response

Rather than firing back with harsh words, Towns took a more measured and mature approach when addressing Green’s criticism. Speaking to reporters, he stated he wasn’t interested in engaging in a public feud.

“I choose to approach that with love and not hate. There’s already enough negativity in the world,” Towns said. “I’m focused on what I’m doing here in New York and helping my team win.”

Towns’ response was praised for its professionalism, as he avoided escalating the situation. His focus remains on the Knicks, where he has been a major factor in his first season with the team, averaging 24.2 points and a career-best 13.3 rebounds per game.

“I don’t pay attention to stuff like [the Green situation],” said Knicks head coach Thom Thibodeau. “People don’t know. Unless you’re here, you don’t know. I know the circumstances and KAT’s terrific, a great competitor. I’m glad we have KAT.”

KAT Focused on Winning

Towns’ ability to stay composed reflects his mindset this season. Now in New York after spending nearly a decade with the Timberwolves, he is embracing his role as a leader on a Knicks team with championship aspirations.

“At the end of the day, I’m here to win,” Towns said. “That’s what matters most.”

His strong play has helped the Knicks earn their position as one of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference, and while Green’s remarks may generate attention, Towns appears more interested in letting his game do the talking.

Reactions from Around the NBA

Towns’ response did not go unnoticed, with many in the basketball world applauding his approach. Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins tweeted, “KAT handling this like a pro. No need to engage in the nonsense when you’re balling out and helping your team win.”

While Green’s comments may add some spice to the upcoming Knicks-Warriors matchup, Towns has bigger things on his mind. Instead of getting caught up in a back-and-forth with one of the NBA’s most vocal players, he’s keeping his focus where it matters—on the court, where he hopes to lead the Knicks deep into the playoffs.