Kevin Knox Posts Life Update Amid New York Knicks Playoff Run

On Monday night, the New York Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

They are now headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 1999 season.

SNY’s Ian Begley wrote: “Knicks’ 11th straight playoff win clinches Eastern Conference title, sending them to NBA Finals for first time since 1999. Team has legitimate chance to win first title since 1973. Knicks are +272 during winning streak. They’ve won 3 closeout games by combined 118 pts”

Kevin Knox Posts Life Update

Earlier in the day, a former Knicks star posted a life update to Instagram.

Kevin Knox shared an abundance of photos.

He wrote: “Never changed♟️”

While Knox doesn’t mention the Knicks, fans will likely be intrigued to see his post during their playoff run.

At one point, the former Kentucky star was supposed to be a potential All-Star for the franchise.

Knox’s NBA Career