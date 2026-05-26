Kevin Knox Posts Life Update Amid New York Knicks Playoff Run

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Kevin Knox #20 of the New York Knicks reacts after he is called for a foul in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on January 11, 2019 in New York City.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
They are now headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 1999 season.
SNY’s Ian Begley wrote: “Knicks’ 11th straight playoff win clinches Eastern Conference title, sending them to NBA Finals for first time since 1999. Team has legitimate chance to win first title since 1973. Knicks are +272 during winning streak. They’ve won 3 closeout games by combined 118 pts”
Knicks’ 11th straight playoff win clinches Eastern Conference title, sending them to NBA Finals for first time since 1999. Team has legitimate chance to win first title since 1973. Knicks are +272 during winning streak. They’ve won 3 closeout games by combined 118 pts
While Knox doesn’t mention the Knicks, fans will likely be intrigued to see his post during their playoff run.
At one point, the former Kentucky star was supposed to be a potential All-Star for the franchise.
Knox’s NBA Career
GettyKevin Knox poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted ninth overall by the New York Knicks during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Monday night, the New York Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.They are now headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 1999 season.SNY’s Ian Begley wrote: “Knicks’ 11th straight playoff win clinches Eastern Conference title, sending them to NBA Finals for first time since 1999. Team has […]
Kevin Knox Posts Life Update Amid New York Knicks Playoff Run