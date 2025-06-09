Knicks’ Pursuit of $8.5 Million Coach Takes Interesting Turn

The New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has a “mutual intrigue” in their coaching vacancy, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Monday, June 9.

“The way I would describe this is there’s mutual intrigue on both sides,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “And also, I know there’s this whole thing about asking for permission. You don’t ask for permission to hire another team’s coach when you ask, you’re going to hire them. So, essentially, when the Knicks express interest, the ball will be in the Mavericks’ court.”

Kidd is still under contract for two more years with the Mavericks. NBA insider Marc Stein linked Kidd to the Knicks, along with Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka, following the surprising firing of New York’s longtime coach Tom Thibodeau last week.

But unlike the Mavericks, who are keeping mum on Kidd potentially going to the Knicks, the Rockets quickly shut it down.

“Regarding reports identifying Ime Udoka as a possible target for the vacant Knicks coaching position, Houston has no interest in entertaining that,” The Athletic’s Kelly Iko wrote on X, citing a team source. “Both parties are committed to the long-term project and are actively preparing for a busy offseason.”

Jason Kidd Trade?

Windhorst said the Mavericks have three ways to respond to the Knicks’ reported interest in Kidd.

“And they have three options, as I see it, one, they can just say no. Thank you very much! Jason, we’ll see you in the fall. Look forward to the season. Look forward to Cooper Flagg. They can try to make Jason Kidd have zero interest in the Knicks, possibly with the new contract. They did just give him an extension last year, or they can negotiate a trade,” Windhorst said.

The Mavericks extended Kidd when he drew strong interest from the Los Angeles Lakers for their coaching vacancy last offseason. But if Kidd really wants to get to New York and the Mavericks are willing to let him get out of his contract, they will seek compensation.

“And we have seen a handful of trades of coaches over the last 15 to 18 years, including Jason Kidd being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Milwaukee Bucks for two second-round picks 11 years ago,” Windhorst added. “So, it’s not like Jason Kidd hasn’t been in this situation before.”

Why Knicks Could Intrigued Jason Kidd?

Kidd has strong ties to the Knicks’ organization, from their star player to team personnel. He was the runner-up to Thibodeau in the Knicks’ coaching search five years ago and has played his final season in the NBA in New York.

Since then, the Knicks have signed Jalen Brunson and blossomed into their franchise star after his breakout season in Dallas on Kidd’s first year as their head coach.

Kidd is also close to Casey Smith, the Knicks vice president of sports medicine, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison fired the award-winning trainer, who had spent 21 years for the Mavericks franchise, for being “too negative,” MacMahon reported.

On top of those relationships, a Knicks tenure will secure a longer, more lucrative contract for Kidd to coach in one of the biggest NBA markets with a win-now roster in a relatively weaker Eastern Conference.

Thibodeau got a great severance pay from the Knicks. He had a $30 million-plus guaranteed money after signing a three-year extension last year. He was among the fourth highest-paid coaches in the NBA, averaging $11 million annually, according to Front Office Sports. Kidd was tied with Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse for seventh with $8.5 million annual salary.

If Kidd walks into the Knicks coaching vacancy, he is certain to get a healthy raise and a longer contract than he currently has in Dallas.