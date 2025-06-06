Knicks Zeroing In on Former NBA Superstar To Replace Fired Coach: Report

The New York Knicks are zeroing in on Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd to succeed Tom Thibodeau as their head coach, NBA insider Marc Stein reports.

“The New York Knicks are expected to formally request permission to speak to the Dallas Mavericks’ Jason Kidd about their coaching vacancy in the coming days, league sources say,” Stein wrote on “The Stein Line” newsletter on Substack on Friday, June 6.

However, the Knicks face hurdles in their pursuit of Kidd, the runner-up to their last coaching search, which ultimately led to Tom Thibodeau’s hiring five years ago.

Kidd is still under contract for two more years with the Mavericks and is “believed to be happy in Dallas despite the extreme tumult of the past season,” according to Stein.

The Mavericks made a controversial move midseason, jettisoning their former franchise star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The trade was met with strong upheaval from the Mavericks fan base that even led to calls for general manager Nico Harrison’s firing.

The dire situation in Dallas, however, significantly changed when the Mavericks won the NBA draft lottery for the opportunity to draft presumed No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.

Why Jason Kidd Remains Happy in Dallas

“He has spoken often in recent weeks about his excitement for the opportunity to coach Duke phenom Cooper Flagg, who is poised to be selected No. 1 overall by the Mavericks in this month’s NBA Draft,” Stein wrote.

While Stein said that he’s having a hard time getting a firm answer on what the Mavericks’ response would be to the Knicks whenever they make that call, he highlighted their recent actions, which could give a clue to their feelings about Kidd as their head coach.

“Since the Mavericks stunningly won the NBA’s Draft Lottery on May 12 and the right to select Flagg in the June 25 draft, Kidd has likewise been deployed by the franchise as its spokesman on all things Flagg with outlets such as The Dan Patrick Show and DLLS Sports,” Stein wrote.

The Knicks surprisingly fired Thibodeau earlier this week after guiding them to their first Eastern Conference Final in 25 years that ended in a 4-2 heartbreaking series loss to their longtime rival Indiana Pacers.

Thibodeau was owed more than $30 million in a three-year extension he signed before this season.

Jason Kidd Isn’t the Only Prime Candidate for Knicks Job

Kidd and Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka emerged as the prime candidates, Stein earlier reported.

But this early, the Rockets made their position clear.

“One source with knowledge of the Rockets’ thinking told The Stein Line categorically that permission to speak with Udoka would be rejected if the Knicks requested it,” Stein wrote in an earlier report.

As the Mavericks have yet to leak their would-be response to the Knicks’ plans, Kidd’s name will continue to be floated as the top candidate to become their next head coach.

Kidd, a former NBA superstar-turned-coach, played his final season with the Knicks during the 2012-13 season. He has strong ties to the Knicks organization, especially with current franchise star Jalen Brunson, whom he coached into his breakout season — in their lone season together in Dallas — during his maiden campaign as the team’s head coach.

The Knicks made it clear after firing Thibodeau that they are singularly focused on bringing a championship to New York. Hence, they are eyeing a veteran coach, instead of a first-timer who would need more time to adjust in one of the toughest coaching jobs in the NBA in a big market that is very demanding and thirsty for a championship.